New Balance’s Next ‘Made in USA’ Collection Drops This Week

Fans of New Balance’s “Made in USA” sneakers will have new styles to look forward to soon.

The Boston-based sportswear company announced via its launch calendar that its latest “Made in USA” seasonal collection will be released before week’s end.

The sneakers in the latest New Balance “Made in USA” capsule include the popular 990v4, 990v6, and 996. Each iteration of the models is designed by Aimé Leon Dore founder and New Balance’s creative director Teddy Santis in continuation of his ongoing “Made in USA” sneaker and apparel collection.

Both the New Balance 990 styles will don a subtle tan and brown-based color scheme while the lone 996 sneaker is dressed in a pink-based makeup. All three silhouettes feature a breathable mesh upper that’s offset by premium suede overlay panels.

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste. There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed. Simply put, the 990 is the shoe so good, that we’ve never stopped making it,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the 990v4.

The latest New Balance “Made in USA” collection will be released on Thursday at Newbalance.com, with prices for the shoes ranging from $190 to $220.

