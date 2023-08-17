Sizes for the New Balance WRPD Runner Are Selling Out — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

New Balance just released its latest WRPD Runner sneaker this week and given the hype surrounding the drop, sizes for the shoe have already begun to sell out.

The latest lifestyle New Balance running model, dubbed the WRPD Runner, made its retail debut in the “Sea Salt” colorway yesterday and at the time of publication, the style is still available in sizes ranging from a men’s 4 up to a men’s 8.5 on New Balance’s website. For fans who aren’t able to find their size on New Balance’s website, the sneaker is also available on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the sold-out men’s sizes 9 up to a men’s 13 are available on the platform. At the time of publication, the lowest asking price for the sold-out sizes is $172 for a men’s size 10, with prices reaching as high as $336 for a men’s size 12.5.

“The uniquely conceptual design of the WRPD Runner is brought to life through a combination of exaggerated proportions and minimalist restraint. This new silhouette suggests a sense of fluid motion, with the sculpted contours of a full-length FuelCell midsole and an array of wavy accents surrounding an understated knit upper. Individual elements sourced from heritage models are warped beyond easy recognition and incorporated naturally into the new design. The WRPD Runner is designed to be a style fixture that feels familiar, while exploring the outer limits of classic running inspiration,” New Balance wrote for the product description.

In related New Balance news, collaborator Joe Freshgoods has teased his upcoming New Balance 650 collaboration.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.