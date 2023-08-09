New Balance to Launch New WRPD Runner Lifestyle Sneaker Next Week

New Balance has unveiled its latest lifestyle sneaker silhouette.

Called the WRPD Runner, the Boston-based athletic company said on Wednesday that the new style “pushes the boundaries” of what a traditional New Balance lifestyle silhouette embodies, with a design that “distorts and warps” the familiar.

As for the design of the sneaker, the new model features an upper that includes nods to iconic New Balance running design elements with an oval shape as a futuristic interpretation of retro running models.

A look at the all-new New Balance WRPD Runner in the Sea Salt” colorway. Courtesy of New Balance

The midsole features soft sculpted FuelCell technology with a medial stability post and forefoot cushioning, as well as an exaggerated crash pad design in the heel. And, the warped outsole design undercuts and wraps up the midsole and includes a unique, wavy tread pattern.

“The WRPD Runner is a new concept driven by the unique space where style and performance meet,” Charlotte Lee, senior footwear designer at New Balance, said in a statement. “The upper has a refined focus on simplicity and quality whilst the sole is a warped expression of our pinnacle running technology, FuelCell. The fluid lines of the foam are blended with the abstract nature of futuristic design, evoking a strong sense of movement.”

The all-new New Balance WRPD Runner, which will retail for $140, will launch on Aug. 16 in the “Sea Salt” colorway in select global retailers and on NewBalance.com. Additional colorways are expected to launch in the coming months.

The chunky New Balance silhouette first made its appearance earlier this year during Paris Fashion Week as part of Auralee’s spring/summer 2024 runway presentation, where several colorways were featured including a black and navy model as well as a sand brown version.

This release is the latest in the footwear brand’s extensive calendar of collaborations and updated colorways. Last month, New Balance launched a collab with “The Last of Us” and “Missing” star Storm Reid as well as two FuelCell C_1 sneakers with Stone Island.