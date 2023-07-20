New Balance and Stone Island Collaborate on Two FuelCell C_1 Sneakers

New Balance is further advancing its long-term partnership with luxury Italian brand Stone Island with a new collaboration. The resulting effort includes two FuelCell C_1 sneakers in athletic silhouettes, marrying both Stone Island and New Balances’ commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

The unique concept was brought to life in expressive styles that challenge the usual silhouette and materials that define traditional athletic footwear.

New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1 sneaker. New Balance

The shoe is crafted of engineered knitted uppers comprised of synthetic and organic cotton along with New Balance’s performance-enhancing patented FuelCell midsoles. Additional features of the sneakers include sleek lace-up closures, raised Stone Island compass logo detailing at the heels of each shoe and co-branding on the tongue label and sock liners.

The outsoles of both pairs extend beyond the heel of the shoe, further diversifying the collaborative sneaker’s silhouette while offering both pairs a vaguely athletic touch.

New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1 sneaker. New Balance

Both FuelCell C_1 colorways are neutral and versatile in beige and yellow and striking multicolored and mustard yellow. The sneakers utilize a color palette and camo-inspired print that references archival Stone Island garments from ‘990.

New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1 sneaker. New Balance

Stone Island is an Italian menswear luxury apparel and accessories brand founded in 1982 by garment engineer and creative Massimo Osti. In 2020, the brand was acquired by Moncler.

New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1 sneaker. New Balance

Stone Island is well known for its use of innovative techniques and fabrics while making apparel and inventive designs that bridge the gap between the experimental and functional. Many celebrities have an affinity for the brand including Drake. They are best known for their famed steel and ice jackets.

The New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1 in both colorways will be available for purchase starting July 25 in select Stone Island stores and online at stoneisland.com.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Asics Running Shoes

Best Workout Shoes