Here’s How to Buy the New Balance Pro Court Sneaker

The New Balance Pro Court sneaker in the “Grey Bone” colorway has released long ago and sizes for the style have now sold out. For fans who are searching for a pair, you can still find a pair on the secondary marketplace.

On GOAT, for instance, the sold-out “Grey Bone” style of the New Balance Pro Court is available at the time of publication in women’s sizes 5 and 6, with the first size costing $132 and the latter pair costing a whopping $2,412.

In addition to the “Grey Bone” colorway, available on the New Balance website is the “Vintage indigo with white” and “Sea salt with burgundy” colorways of the NB Numeric 212 Pro Court sneaker. The silhouette features a low-cut leather upper that’s paired with nubuck overlay panels at the forefoot. New Balance’s signature “N” logo appears on the sides while a rubber midsole appears below.

“The Pro Court 212 is our adaptation of an original New Balance classic clay court tennis shoe from the 1970s. Already adopted by skaters and following requests by our team, our version retains the original relaxed shape but adds a double layer suede ollie area, asymmetrical material selections and a custom drop in PU insert for support, comfort and added durability,” New Balance wrote for the product description.

In related New Balance news, the brand just dropped a Fresh Foam X 1080v12 collab with Blue Bottle Coffee.

