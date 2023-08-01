×
New Balance Taps Blue Bottle Coffee for New Fresh Foam X 1080v12 Sneaker Collaboration

New Balance x Blue Bottle Coffee's Fresh Foam X 1080v12 sneakers.
New Balance is giving its Fresh Foam X 1080v12 sneakers a jolt of caffeine, thanks to Blue Bottle Coffee.

The sneaker brand has partnered with Blue Bottle in a new collaboration, which is now live online. The duo’s $180 style features the Fresh Foam X 1080v12’s signature chunky silhouette, complete with light cream-dyed knit uppers with rounded toes. Each shoe’s side is also woven with light blue enlarged “N” logos — reflecting Blue Bottle’s signature brand colors.

New Balance, Blue Bottle, Blue Bottle Coffee, sneakers, chunky sneakers, white sneakers, knit sneakers, blue sneakers, rubber sneakers, lace up sneakers, cushion sneakers
New Balance x Blue Bottle Coffee’s Fresh Foam X 1080v12 sneakers.Courtesy of New Balance

The style is complete with enlarged and textured cream-blown rubber outsoles. The base is packed with Fresh Foam X midsole foam made from approximately 3% renewable resource-derived bio-based content, bringing the shoes a sustainable twist.

New Balance, Blue Bottle, Blue Bottle Coffee, sneakers, chunky sneakers, white sneakers, knit sneakers, blue sneakers, rubber sneakers, lace up sneakers, cushion sneakers
New Balance x Blue Bottle Coffee’s Fresh Foam X 1080v12 sneakers.Courtesy of New Balance

The set is finished with flex zones and underfoot cushioning that aim to increase flexibility at the shoe’s more narrow points, as well as spotted tonal brown rubber outsole trim to cleverly reference Blue Bottle’s own coffee creations.

The pair is finished with vertical suede strips on its counters, which — in a clever branding move — are embroidered with Blue Bottle’s namesake bottle logo for a dash of minimalist logomania.

New Balance and Blue Bottle’s Fresh Foam X 1080v12 sneakers are now available for $179.99 on New Balance’s website.

