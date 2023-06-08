Purple and Magenta Accents Cover This New Balance 990v6 Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

New Balance is releasing a new colorway of its latest 990v6 sneaker soon.

The Boston-based sportswear giant announced via its launch calendar it will deliver the New Balance 990v6 “Limestone with magenta” colorway before month’s end.

The latest New Balance 990v6 style dons a tan-based mesh upper that’s coupled with premium pigskin suede panels on the mudguard and matching shoelaces. The style’s standout element are the magenta suede underlays at the forefoot and purple hits covering the “N” logo at the midfoot as well as the tongue. Completing the look is a multicolored FuelCell-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

“The designers of the first 990 were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The Made in USA 990v6 embraces this original mandate, with a series of performance-inspired updates,” New Balance wrote for the product description.

The New Balance 990v6 in the “Limestone with magenta” colorway will be released on June 16 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The sneaker will retail for $220.

The lateral side of the New Balance 990v6 “Limestone with magenta.”

A top-down view of the New Balance 990v6 “Limestone with magenta.”

The heel’s view of the New Balance 990v6 “Limestone with magenta.”

