New Balance Is Dropping Vibrant Boys’ 990V4 ‘Wild Style 2.0’ Sneakers

New Balance Minnie Mouse Shoes
View Gallery9 Images
New Balance is taking colorful steps forward to fall, just in time for the back-to-school season. The athletic brand’s newest kids’ sneaker brings a bright touch to its 990V4 style with an exclusive new colorway on DTLR.

In boys’ sizes, the $110 lace-up pair is given a revamp with smooth black suede and gray mesh uppers. Interspersing these — as well as its monochrome black laces — are multicolored suede panels and trim in hues of bright red, yellow, purple, green and blue, bringing the style a burst of vibrant color. The set is topped by yellow New Balance “N” monograms for a sporty touch, as well as blue “990” numbering on its heels.

New Balance’s boys’ ‘Wild Style 2.0’ 990V4 sneakers.Courtesy of DTLR

Similar colorful hues are also extended to the pair’s rubber soles, as well. The ridged set includes blue, green, white and purple midsoles, finished at their base with golden orange-rimmed outsoles.

New Balance’s boys’ ‘Wild Style 2.0’ 990V4 sneakers.Courtesy of DTLR

The “Wild Style 2.0” 990V4’s release date is not yet known, though only one pair of the limited-edition shoes are available per customer.

New Balance’s boys’ ‘Wild Style 2.0’ 990V4 sneakers.Courtesy of DTLR

New Balance’s new kids’ launch follows its slew of recent adult collaborations this year, including co-branded sneakers and collection releases with Miu Miu, Jaden Smith, Junya Watanabe and more.

In other New Balance news, Rich Paul will be releasing a New Balance collaboration this month, as well. The sports agent’s launch with the brand’s 550 sneakers features a “Forever Yours” colorway in hues of pale and tonal purple, complete with white rubber outsoles.

New Balance Minnie Mouse Shoes
New Balance's Minnie Mouse Sneaker Collection Is All About the Polka Dot
View Gallery9 Images
