New Balance 9060 Sneaker Gets a Soft Pink Makeover in ‘December Sky’ Colorway

New Balance released a new 9060 colorway with a soft pastel iteration.

The new shade, titled “December Sky,” blends cool pink and light gray to create an understated suede overlay finish. The shoe also features off-white “Sea Salt” and gray “Concrete” accents, adding both warm and cool tones to the sneakers.

New Balance 9060 in December Sky Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance 9060 “December Sky” includes the mesh base that has been seen in previous 9060 versions. The style uses “Concrete” leather overlays added between the suede bits and the shoes also include laces in a gray tone over a pink tongue.

The chunky sole unit features shades of off-white, gray and white, colliding with the diamond-shaped outsole pattern appearing in a slightly darker gray tone.

New Balance first introduced its 9060 styles in 2022 when the brand collaborated with Joe Freshgoods. The result was a performance and running-inspired lifestyle silhouette that has since become a popular style in the brand’s collection. The style has since been released in collaboration with The Bricks & Wood, Bodega and more, with dozens of colorways available from bright and bold to neutral and understated.

The 9060 borrows technology elements from both the 990 franchise and early millennium running silhouettes. The look features nods to the 990 heritage such as the classic ‘N’ logo.

The New Balance 9060 “December Sky” look is currently available on New Balance’s website and select retailers at a price of $160.

