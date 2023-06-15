×
Read Next: HEYDUDE Wally Shoes Review: Meet the Go-To Slip-Ons Your Summer Shoe Rotation Is Missing
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

New Balance 9060 Sneaker Gets a Soft Pink Makeover in ‘December Sky’ Colorway

new balance 9060 december sky
New Balance 9060 in December Sky
Courtesy of New Balance
Share

New Balance released a new 9060 colorway with a soft pastel iteration.

The new shade, titled “December Sky,” blends cool pink and light gray to create an understated suede overlay finish. The shoe also features off-white “Sea Salt” and gray “Concrete” accents, adding both warm and cool tones to the sneakers.

new balance 9060 december sky
New Balance 9060 in December SkyCourtesy of New Balance
Buy Now at New Balance

The New Balance 9060 “December Sky” includes the mesh base that has been seen in previous 9060 versions. The style uses “Concrete” leather overlays added between the suede bits and the shoes also include laces in a gray tone over a pink tongue.

The chunky sole unit features shades of off-white, gray and white, colliding with the diamond-shaped outsole pattern appearing in a slightly darker gray tone.

New Balance first introduced its 9060 styles in 2022 when the brand collaborated with Joe Freshgoods. The result was a performance and running-inspired lifestyle silhouette that has since become a popular style in the brand’s collection. The style has since been released in collaboration with The Bricks & Wood, Bodega and more, with dozens of colorways available from bright and bold to neutral and understated.

The 9060 borrows technology elements from both the 990 franchise and early millennium running silhouettes. The look features nods to the 990 heritage such as the classic ‘N’ logo.

The New Balance 9060 “December Sky” look is currently available on New Balance’s website and select retailers at a price of $160.

PHOTOS: Click here to see celebrities who love wearing New Balance sneakers.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Best New Balance Shoes

Best New Balance Walking Shoes for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

New Balance 9060 Sneaker Gets a Soft Pink 'December Sky' Makeover
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Tampa Bay Lightning Selling Stake at NHL Record $1.4B Valuation
Tampa Bay Lightning Selling Stake at NHL Record $1.4B Valuation
Keke Palmer Wears Velvet Little Black Dress for ‘The Blackening’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere
wwd
Keke Palmer Wears Velvet Little Black Dress for ‘The Blackening’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere
Tory Burch Kicks Off One of Its Biggest Sales of the Season With Up to 60% Off on Luxe Handbags, Comfy Sandals, & More
Tory Burch Kicks Off One of Its Biggest Sales of the Season With Up to 60% Off on Luxe Handbags, Comfy Sandals, & More
True Religion to Participate in LA’s Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
True Religion to Participate in LA’s Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad