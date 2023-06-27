×
The New Balance 650 ‘Angora’ Collection Is Releasing Soon

New Balance, 650, Angora, retro, high top, sneaker.
The New Balance 650 "Angora" sneaker in white and "marine blue."
New Balance.
New Balance is releasing a trio of new and retro-inspired 650 colorways on July 1.

The high-top “Angora” three-pack collection brings the wearer back to the 80s with its new offerings, coming in black, “astro dust” and ” marine blue” colorways, which are set against a contrasting white background.

New Balance, 650, Angora, retro, high top, sneaker.
The New Balance 650 “Angora” sneaker in white and “astro dust.”New Balance

The sneaker, which will retail for $130, is crafted of a mixture of breathable and durable leather and mesh uppers with a distended foam collar and sleek white lace-up closures.

Additionally, the footwear includes aerodynamic perforation and an Ortholite insole that offers the wearer enhanced arch support. The ‘N’ New Balance branding is featured on the sides in coordinated rues, adding a retro quality to the style.

New Balance, 650, Angora, retro, high top, sneaker.
The New Balance 650 “Angora” sneaker in white and black.New Balance

The New Balance 650 “Angora” is essentially the high-top counterpart to the New Balance 550. The past 650 releases have been widely praised by sneakerheads for their undeniable comfort. The release is consistent with New Balance’s commitment to comfort and quality while keeping up with the demand for new and unique sneaker styles.

The 650 was originally released in the 80s in order to compete with the popularity of the Nike Air Jordan 1. Since then, the silhouette has gone through changes, although the iconic silhouette still remains through its many iterations.

The 650 is credited for the footwear giants’ success in recent years. The archival style was boldly revived with New Balance’s spring 2022 collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore.

The “Angora” trio collection will be available for purchase on July 1 at 10 a.m. ET on New Balance’s website.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

ad