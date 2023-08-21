New Balance Cooks Up 610 Trio in Metallic Primary Colors

A new trio for the New Balance 610 is sticking to a simple but effective formula with options representing the primary colors of light. The three-pack comprises red, green, and blue — with each pairing its respective color with the same arrangement of white, grey, and black.

White mesh forms the base of each upper, while the pebbled leather overlays appear in red, green, or blue with a slight metallic sheen. Grey mesh is used for the collar, and the color repeats on the heel and tongue pulls, eyelets, “N” logo, and a portion of the midsole sitting at the heel. The rest of the midsole then appears in white, while the black outsole is interrupted with hits of the shoes’ respective primary color.

The 610 is a trail running sneaker that debuted in 2012 and was brought back by New Balance this year amid a wider trend favoring outdoor kicks. In the brief period since its revival, collaborators including Joe Freshgoods, Bodega, and Aminé have all taken on the 610 — the latter of whom counts the 610 as his first-ever sneaker collab. Aminé’s, which drops Tuesday, may just be the most hyped yet and could very well spearhead more attention for the gorpy model.

Release details have yet to be confirmed for this RGB series of the 610, but expect the trio to arrive this year for $110 each.