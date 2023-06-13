Neighborhood Updates the Adidas NMD With New Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new sneaker collaboration between Neighborhood and Adidas is releasing soon.

The German sportswear giant announced via its launch calendar that is has partnered with the Japanese streetwear label to deliver a new set of NMD_S1 styles before week’s end.

The latest Neighborhood x Adidas NMD_S1 sneakers are available in the form of the low-top and boot. The low-top version features a Primeknit upper that’s offset by white stitching throughout the shoe. Adding to the stealthy makeup is a black Boost-cushioned midsole, while Neighborhood branding appears on the sides.

The boot version of the Neighborhood x Adidas NMD_S1 collab is equipped with a moccasin-inspired upper that’s paired with a zipper on the sides for easy entry. The boot also comes with a Fidlock closure on the midfoot for lockdown. Cushioning the underfoot is a Boost midsole.

“Take the innovation of cutting-edge running shoes and the effortlessness of everyday wear, and you get adidas NMD shoes — sport built for life. A collaboration with Neighborhood, this edition makes a statement with a circular knit upper with zigzag line stitching, translucent TPU 3-Stripes and reflective laces. A mark of the partnership, adidas and Neighborhood logos are detailed throughout. Plush BOOST cushioning brings comfort to every step,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

The latest Neighborhood x Adidas NMD_S1 collection will be released on Friday at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. Both styles come with a $250 price tag.

