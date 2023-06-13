Neighborhood Updates the Adidas NMD With New Collab

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
A new sneaker collaboration between Neighborhood and Adidas is releasing soon.
The German sportswear giant announced via its launch calendar that is has partnered with the Japanese streetwear label to deliver a new set of NMD_S1 styles before week’s end.
The latest Neighborhood x Adidas NMD_S1 sneakers are available in the form of the low-top and boot. The low-top version features a Primeknit upper that’s offset by white stitching throughout the shoe. Adding to the stealthy makeup is a black Boost-cushioned midsole, while Neighborhood branding appears on the sides.
The boot version of the Neighborhood x Adidas NMD_S1 collab is equipped with a moccasin-inspired upper that’s paired with a zipper on the sides for easy entry. The boot also comes with a Fidlock closure on the midfoot for lockdown. Cushioning the underfoot is a Boost midsole.
“Take the innovation of cutting-edge running shoes and the effortlessness of everyday wear, and you get adidas NMD shoes — sport built for life. A collaboration with Neighborhood, this edition makes a statement with a circular knit upper with zigzag line stitching, translucent TPU 3-Stripes and reflective laces. A mark of the partnership, adidas and Neighborhood logos are detailed throughout. Plush BOOST cushioning brings comfort to every step,” Adidas wrote for the product description.
The latest Neighborhood x Adidas NMD_S1 collection will be released on Friday at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. Both styles come with a $250 price tag.
About the Author
Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.