×
Read Next: Tiffany Trump Poses for Family Photo in Floral Dress & Classic Suede Pumps
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

The 10 Best Sneakers Worn by the Denver Nuggets During the 2023 NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals
Nikola Jokic (C) and the Denver Nuggets celebrate their 2023 NBA Finals win.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Share

For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions.

The championship-winning squad, led by two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokić and star point guard Jamal Murray, defeated the Miami Heat in five games to secure the 2023 NBA Finals win. Last night, the Nuggets sealed the series on the Ball Arena court in Denver with a 94-89 victory.

Jokić led all Denver scorers last night with 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win. After the game, the superstar center was named 2023 NBA Finals MVP. Denver power forward Michael Porter Jr. dropped 16 points and secured 13 rebounds in the win, and Murray contributed with 14 points and 8 assists.

On the court, the Nuggets players wore some of the best performance basketball shoes of today, including top-tier looks from brands with a longstanding history in basketball (Nike, Jordan Brand), as well as emerging names in the category (New Balance and 361 Degrees).

Sneaker highlights were provided by Murray, a New Balance athlete, who signed with the brand in 2020. During the five-game series, Murray wore several iterations of the brand’s court-ready Two Wxy v3 shoe. Also, 361 Degrees-backed baller Aaron Gordon laced up multiple colorways of his 361 Degrees Zen 5 style, and both Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wore multiple Nike Kobe silhouettes.

Below are 10 of the best sneakers worn by the Nuggets during the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jamal Murray Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Two Wxy v3 Game 1 2023 NBA Finals
Jamal Murray in the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Two Wxy v3 during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Jamal Murray New Balance Two Wxy Summer Basketball Game 3 2023 NBA Finals
Jamal Murray in the New Balance Two Wxy “Summer Basketball” during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Jamal Murray brown New Balance Two Wxy v3 Chocolate Game 4 2023 NBA Finals
Jamal Murray in the all-brown New Balance Two Wxy v3 “Chocolate” during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Bruce Brown Nike Kobe 6 Proto Grinch Game 1 2023 NBA Finals
Bruce Brown in the Nike Kobe 6 Proto “Grinch” during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Bruce Brown Nike Kobe 5 Proto Bruce Lee Game 3 2023 NBA Finals
Bruce Brown in the Nike Kobe 5 Proto “Bruce Lee” during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Aaron Gordon 361 Degrees Zen 5 Be Water Game 4 2023 NBA Finals
Aaron Gordon in his 361 Degrees Zen 5 “Be Water” during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Aaron Gordon 361° Zen 5 Game 1 2023 NBA Finals
Aaron Gordon in his 361° Zen 5 shoe during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Nike Kobe 4 Proto Mambacita Game 4 2023 NBA Finals
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (R) in the Nike Kobe 4 Proto “Mambacita” during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Jeff Green Air Jordan 37 Low Game 3 2023 NBA Finals
Jeff Green in the Air Jordan 37 Low during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Nikola Jokic Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump Game 3 2023 NBA Finals
Nikola Jokic in the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals.Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2023 NBA Finals: 10 Best Sneakers Worn by the Denver Nuggets
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
EXCLUSIVE: Chloë Grace Moretz Talks Video Games and the Premiere of ‘Diablo Dungeon Crawl’
wwd
EXCLUSIVE: Chloë Grace Moretz Talks Video Games and the Premiere of ‘Diablo Dungeon Crawl’
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes List Luxurious Missouri Ranch for $2.9 Million – See Inside!
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes List Luxurious Missouri Ranch for $2.9 Million – See Inside!
No One Can ‘Solve’ $95 Billion Retail Crime Epidemic on Their Own
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
No One Can ‘Solve’ $95 Billion Retail Crime Epidemic on Their Own
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad