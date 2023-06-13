The 10 Best Sneakers Worn by the Denver Nuggets During the 2023 NBA Finals

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions.
The championship-winning squad, led by two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokić and star point guard Jamal Murray, defeated the Miami Heat in five games to secure the 2023 NBA Finals win. Last night, the Nuggets sealed the series on the Ball Arena court in Denver with a 94-89 victory.
Jokić led all Denver scorers last night with 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win. After the game, the superstar center was named 2023 NBA Finals MVP. Denver power forward Michael Porter Jr. dropped 16 points and secured 13 rebounds in the win, and Murray contributed with 14 points and 8 assists.
On the court, the Nuggets players wore some of the best performance basketball shoes of today, including top-tier looks from brands with a longstanding history in basketball (Nike, Jordan Brand), as well as emerging names in the category (New Balance and 361 Degrees).
Sneaker highlights were provided by Murray, a New Balance athlete, who signed with the brand in 2020. During the five-game series, Murray wore several iterations of the brand’s court-ready Two Wxy v3 shoe. Also, 361 Degrees-backed baller Aaron Gordon laced up multiple colorways of his 361 Degrees Zen 5 style, and both Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wore multiple Nike Kobe silhouettes.
Below are 10 of the best sneakers worn by the Nuggets during the 2023 NBA Finals.
