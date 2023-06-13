The 10 Best Sneakers Worn by the Denver Nuggets During the 2023 NBA Finals

For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions.

The championship-winning squad, led by two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokić and star point guard Jamal Murray, defeated the Miami Heat in five games to secure the 2023 NBA Finals win. Last night, the Nuggets sealed the series on the Ball Arena court in Denver with a 94-89 victory.

Jokić led all Denver scorers last night with 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win. After the game, the superstar center was named 2023 NBA Finals MVP. Denver power forward Michael Porter Jr. dropped 16 points and secured 13 rebounds in the win, and Murray contributed with 14 points and 8 assists.

On the court, the Nuggets players wore some of the best performance basketball shoes of today, including top-tier looks from brands with a longstanding history in basketball (Nike, Jordan Brand), as well as emerging names in the category (New Balance and 361 Degrees).

Sneaker highlights were provided by Murray, a New Balance athlete, who signed with the brand in 2020. During the five-game series, Murray wore several iterations of the brand’s court-ready Two Wxy v3 shoe. Also, 361 Degrees-backed baller Aaron Gordon laced up multiple colorways of his 361 Degrees Zen 5 style, and both Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wore multiple Nike Kobe silhouettes.

Below are 10 of the best sneakers worn by the Nuggets during the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jamal Murray in the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Two Wxy v3 during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Jamal Murray in the New Balance Two Wxy “Summer Basketball” during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jamal Murray in the all-brown New Balance Two Wxy v3 “Chocolate” during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Bruce Brown in the Nike Kobe 6 Proto “Grinch” during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Bruce Brown in the Nike Kobe 5 Proto “Bruce Lee” during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon in his 361 Degrees Zen 5 “Be Water” during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon in his 361° Zen 5 shoe during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (R) in the Nike Kobe 4 Proto “Mambacita” during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jeff Green in the Air Jordan 37 Low during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Megan Briggs/Getty Images