Naked Wolfe Drops NW-00 Sneaker Inspired by Los Angeles’ Skate Culture

Naked Wolfe is expanding into skater culture with its newest drop.

The luxury footwear brand released its latest style earlier this week: the NW-00 sneaker, which is inspired by Los Angeles’ vibrant energy and the raw essence of skate culture.

The NW-00 is constructed with handpicked leather that focuses on durability without compromising style. The extra padded tongue provides extra comfort and the thick laces add a touch of edginess.

Sneakers from Naked Wolfe’s new line. Courtesy of Naked Wolfe

A premium tumbled leather base lines at the bottom of the shoe and a suede toe detailing wraps around the front. The NW-00 is lined with leather piping and features soft tumbled leather upper covering the uppers.

The shoe is available in four colorways: midnight black, black/pink combo, vintage white and white ice. Each of the shoes includes several Naked Wolfe logos embedded into the silhouette, more noticeable in the tongue and uppers.

“We drew inspiration from the vibrant and diverse city of Los Angeles, where skate culture thrives,” said Cooper Mance, the creative director of Naked Wolfe in a release. “NW-00 captures the essence of that urban energy, delivering a sneaker that embodies both style and substance.”

Each of the colorways of the NW-00 is available now on Naked Wolfe’s website in addition to select retailers. They are available for $300.

Naked Wolfe was initially founded in 2017 and was first based in Hong Kong before opening offices in London and Los Angeles. After gaining recognition and earning celebrity fans like Gigi Hadid, Billie Eilish and more, the brand opened its first directly-operated shop at the end of 2022 in London.

