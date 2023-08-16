MSCHF Turns Its AC1 Medical Boots Into Meme-Worthy Mules

MSCHF‘s penchant for meme-worthy footwear is set to continue with yet another take on medical boots. Following up on the clinical AC1 model from last year, the Brooklyn-based art collective is now turning medical equipment into a pair of mules called the AC2. As ridiculous as that might sound, the result is actually significantly more wearable than its predecessor.

The AC2 is more or less exactly what you’d picture upon hearing of a medical boot slip-on, as a grey molded rubber leaves room for an exposed heel. A lever mechanism works in conjunction with elastic and velcro and lends itself surprisingly well atop the foot. Small hits of electric blue are used on the grippier portions of the outsole and offer a slight relief from the sterility of the rest of the shoe. Molded neoprene lines the mule’s interior, and MSCHF also promises “unrivaled” comfort provided by its “WowComfy” tech.

“Fashion adopts external materials and works them through successive permutations,” MSCHF says in the product description. “Gradually digesting the source material until the specific reference and relationship to the source is indiscernable beyond a general cast or inflection. So: This time let’s deal with every part of the foot except the ankle [emphasis MSCHF’s own].”

MSCHF also revisited its own material recently by following up its viral Big Red Boot with an equally loud Crocs collaboration in yellow.

Although the AC.1 came in at a comical $450, the AC2 could be considered relatively cheap. Securing a pair will set you back $115, which is expensive for a pair of slides, sure, but more affordable than MSCHF’s typical footwear offerings. Look out for the AC2 slides to release at 2 p.m. EST August 22 through MSCHF’s website and Sneakers app.