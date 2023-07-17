Moolah Kicks Channels NYC Streetball Culture to Create the ‘Storm Pack’

Moolah Kicks has a presence on all basketball courts, and the latest collection from the women’s-focused brand is inspired by New York City streetball slang.

The “Storm Pack,” which arrives this month, features three colorways of the brand’s Neovolt Pro: “Grey Storm,” “Easter Storm” and “Highlight Tape.” The range, according to Moolah Kicks, was inspired by the New York City streetball term “heavy rain,” and the brand stated the colorways “will enable ballers to rain threes from downtown.”

The “Grey Storm” look, according to the brand, was created “to let a player’s game speak for itself” in a subtle gray scale. As for “Easter Storm,” the sneaker features a weather map executed in electric pastel colors. And “Highlight Tape, Moolah Kicks said, “will get ballers ready to call for the clear out and expose defenders in a highlight reel.”

Moolah Kicks Neovolt Pro “Easter Storm.” Courtesy of Moolah Kicks

“We’re so excited to be bringing the heat this summer with three new captivating colorways,” Moolah Kicks founder and CEO Natalie White said in a statement. “These new sneakers are the perfect complement to the AAU season and outdoor streetball leagues, and we can’t wait to see everyone balling out in them.”

The Neovolt Pro is designed with the brand’s signature female fit, which is molded to biomechanically fit the female foot form in order to reduce the risk of knee, ankle and leg injury. It is also designed with breathable engineered mesh uppers, heat-molded tongues for cushion and a webbing lacing system that aims to cradle the foot for an ideal fit.

The Moolah Kicks “Storm Pack” arrives July 20 both in-store and online via Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as on Moolahkicks.com.

Moolah Kicks Neovolt Pro “Grey Storm.” Courtesy of Moolah Kicks

Moolah Kicks was founded in 2021 by White, who was 23 years old and fresh out of college. Aside from making basketball shoes specifically for women basketball players, she has also sought to address societal issues.

“Women’s basketball is constantly compared to men. People will say, ‘Caitlin Clark is good because she shoots like [Steph] Curry.’ This constant comparison puts women’s basketball in a secondary place because it essentially legitimizes or delegitimizes women based on how they stack up to men,” White told FN in June.