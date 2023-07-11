Mookie Betts Wore Air Jordan 1 Cleat PE at 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All eyes were set on the T-Mobile Park in Seattle yesterday for the 2023 Home Run Derby and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts took advantage of the spotlight by wearing a special Air Jordan 1 Cleat PE colorway.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Instagram account @Losdodgers shared images of Betts on the field during the Home Run Derby yesterday while wearing his Nike Air Griffey “Freshwater”-inspired Air Jordan 1 Cleat PE.
Betts Air Jordan 1 Cleat PE “Freshwater” dons a predominately black-based upper that’s offset by teal overlay panels as a nod to the Seattle Mariners’ team colors. The sneaker also comes with white shoelaces, a white mini Swoosh logo at the forefoot and a cleat for the outsole.
At the time of publication, the Air Jordan 1 Cleat that was worn by Betts was designed specifically for him and is not expected to be released to the public.
While Betts’ Air Jordan 1 Cleats was designed exclusively for the outfielder, Nike did release a new Griffey 2 baseball cleat just in time for the 2023 MLB All-Star festivities. At the time of publication, the sneaker is available in men’s size 7 and up to a men’s size 11.5.
In related 2023 MLB All-Star news, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell debuted his new Adidas D.O.N. 5 signature shoe at the 2023 MLB Celebrity All-Star Game.
