Mookie Betts Wore Air Jordan 1 Cleat PE at 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

All eyes were set on the T-Mobile Park in Seattle yesterday for the 2023 Home Run Derby and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts took advantage of the spotlight by wearing a special Air Jordan 1 Cleat PE colorway.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Instagram account @Losdodgers shared images of Betts on the field during the Home Run Derby yesterday while wearing his Nike Air Griffey “Freshwater”-inspired Air Jordan 1 Cleat PE.

Betts Air Jordan 1 Cleat PE “Freshwater” dons a predominately black-based upper that’s offset by teal overlay panels as a nod to the Seattle Mariners’ team colors. The sneaker also comes with white shoelaces, a white mini Swoosh logo at the forefoot and a cleat for the outsole.

At the time of publication, the Air Jordan 1 Cleat that was worn by Betts was designed specifically for him and is not expected to be released to the public.

While Betts’ Air Jordan 1 Cleats was designed exclusively for the outfielder, Nike did release a new Griffey 2 baseball cleat just in time for the 2023 MLB All-Star festivities. At the time of publication, the sneaker is available in men’s size 7 and up to a men’s size 11.5.

In related 2023 MLB All-Star news, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell debuted his new Adidas D.O.N. 5 signature shoe at the 2023 MLB Celebrity All-Star Game.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.