Everything About Miles Morales From ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Explained: The Sneakers, the Movies, His Style & More

Spider-Man has made his return in the new “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” movie, which officially hits theaters today.

The sequel film of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sees Spider-Man catapulted into a multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles Morales finds himself pitted against the other spiders. Morales must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” hit the theaters this Friday. Different than other movies from the Spider-Man franchise, in the “Spider-Verse,” Miles Morales is the main character.

Here’s what you need to know about him.

Who is Miles Morales?

Miles Morales is a fictional superhero character created in 2011 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, with input from Marvel’s former editor-in-chief Axel Alonso. Morales is a teenager from Brooklyn, New York who is eventually bitten by a genetically altered spider, which led him to become Earth 1610’s Spider-Man following the death of that reality’s Peter Parker.

Miles Morales’ Style

As Miles Morales gears up to take his place on screen again in the new “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” film, fans have become impressed with his style. Morales has recently been noted for his sneaker choices, which include a variety of some of the hottest kicks.

To celebrate the animated superhero, Nike has released several sneakers, including a fresh spin on Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 that he actually wore while playing with the Chicago Bulls. Even Adidas has joined in on the collaborations teaming up with Marvel to launch a Miles Morales x Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker.

Sneakers Inspired by Miles Morales’ Spider-Man

Here is a full list of all of the sneakers inspired by Miles Morales.

Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter”

The Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter.” Courtesy of Nike

First up in the assortment is the Air Jordan 1 High “Next Chapter” sneaker. The silhouette is one of the most anticipated releases from the Jordan brand this month. The style is a new version of the classic “Chicago” colorway of the shoe but features various graphics and materials throughout the upper inspired by the visuals seen throughout the movie.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas Originals Superstar

Spider-Man: Miles Morales x adidas Originals Superstars Courtesy of Marvel

Adidas and Marvel linked up to create the Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker. The kicks first made an appearance on Morales’ feet in the 2020 Playstation video game and later became available to purchase in real life.

The classic Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker received an upgrade with a vibrant red leather upper and contrasting black leather on the top and tongue of the shoe. The shoes also have a Spider-Man webbing print on the heel and a PlayStation tag adorning the laces as well as Miles’ own Spidey tag.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The first Spider-Man-inspired Air Jordan 1 made its debut in 2022 after zSneakerheadz shared a mockup of the design on Instagram. The “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” x Air Jordan 1 High OG was inspired by Miles Morales and his iconic black-based suit. The upper of the silhouette features a spider web graphic and is offset by red overlay panels along with white Swoosh branding on the sides. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a red outsole.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders.

The film features an all-star cast including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Issac, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry and Jason Schwartzman among others.

