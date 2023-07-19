×
Michelle Wie West’s Air Jordan 1 Collab Sold Out Quickly—but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The Michelle Wie West x Air Jordan 1 High Golf.
Courtesy of Nike
Michelle Wie West’s much-anticipated Air Jordan 1 Golf collab was quietly released on Nike’s website yesterday and as expected, sizes for the sneaker sold out instantly. For fans who weren’t able to buy a pair for retail, the shoe is still available on the secondary marketplace.

The Michelle Wie West x Air Jordan 1 Golf “Wave” collab is available on GOAT and at the time of publication, the lowest asking price for the project is $707 for a men’s size 13. On the opposite end of the price spectrum, resale for the sneaker goes as high as $997 for a men’s size 7.5.

The Michelle Wie West x Air Jordan 1 Golf “Wave” was unveiled by West herself on Instagram this month ahead of her final U.S. Women’s Open Championship. The sneaker featured plenty of hidden easter eggs to pay tribute to West’s legendary professional golf career while also referencing her Hawaiian and South Korean roots.

The Air Jordan 1 Golf sneaker dons a predominantly sail-based color scheme throughout the leather upper that’s offset by pink shoelaces and a special wave-like Swoosh logo on the sides. Additional details include a unique lace lock at the forefoot, and the word “Aloha” printed within the translucent outsole.

“This special design salutes Michelle Wie West’s historic professional career by celebrating her Hawaiian heritage with nods to her South Korean roots,” Nike wrote in the product description of the collab.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Michelle Wie West x Air Jordan 1 High Golf Resale Info: How to Buy It
