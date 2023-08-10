×
Read Next: Saks ‘Conspiracy’ Under Review in Legal Imbroglio
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Phillies Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Wore White Vans Sneakers For His Viral Baseball No-Hitter

Michael Lorenzen, Phillies, baseball, MLB, Philadelphia, sports, Vans, sneakers, white sneakers, UltraRange sneakers, UltraRange Exo sneakers, all white sneakers, lace up sneakers, rubber sneakers, rubber soles, sustainable, sustainable soles, sustainability, polyester sneakers, recycled sneakers, monochrome sneakers
Michael Lorenzen's Viral No-Hitter Included All-White Vans Sneakers
Vans Surf and Mikey February's apparel and footwear collection.
Michael Lorenzen's Viral No-Hitter Included All-White Vans Sneakers
Michael Lorenzen's Viral No-Hitter Included All-White Vans Sneakers
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen made waves this week for his latest baseball move — as well as his shoe choice for the occasion. 

On Wednesday, Lorenzen was captured in new instagram post shared by ESPN and “Sports Center,” where he opted to not wear cleats. Instead, the pitcher laced into a pair of all-white Vans sneakers to throw a no-hitter: a game where one team prevents the other from recording a hit during its entire duration, according to ESPN.

Lorenzen’s shoes of choice, in fact, were Vans’ UltraRange Exo sneakers: a $100 style with monochrome white, rubber-toed style with recycled polyester and PET paneled uppers, cinched by matching laces and ventilated UltraCush tongues. The pair was complete with lightweight UltraCush Lite midsoles, as well as white rubber-wrapped reverse waffle rubber outsoles, for a comfort-focused finish.

Vans, sneakers, white sneakers, UltraRange sneakers, UltraRange Exo sneakers, all white sneakers, lace up sneakers, rubber sneakers, rubber soles, sustainable, sustainable soles, sustainability, polyester sneakers, recycled sneakers, monochrome sneakers
Vans’ UltraRange Exo sneakers.Courtesy of Vans

Though baseball players often wear hard-soled cleats — their sport’s traditional shoe — while on the field, Lorenzen’s footwear is the latest instance of the MLB (Major League Baseball)’s changing rules towards athletes’ shoes. In 2018, as previously reported in Footwear News, the brand amended its prior rules that regulated the colors and designs of players’ footwear while on the field, following the NBA’s similar prior rule change.

“Among other things, MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to eliminate the previous rule that the majority of a Player’s on-field footwear must be in his Club’s designated primary shoe color. Instead, Players may wear shoes displaying any of the following colors, in any proportion: (i) black, white, and gray; (ii) any colors displayed on the Player’s uniform (and certain variations thereof); and (iii) any additional colors designated by the Player’s Club,” the new rules stated at the time.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Vans Surf x Mikey February
Vans Surf and Mikey February’s Sneaker and Apparel Collection Photos
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Michael Lorenzen's Viral No-Hitter Included All-White Vans Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad