Michael Jordan’s White Converse All-Star Sneakers From the 1983 Pan American Will Auction for $10,000

Sports enthusiasts and sneaker collectors will now have the chance to own Michael Jordan’s earliest documented sneakers.

Grey Flannel Auctions, one of the industry’s leading sports memorabilia auction houses, is offering an accurate replica of the sneakers that the NBA star wore during the 1983 Pan American games.

The auction will include Jordan’s Converse All-Star white shoes with blue trim in a size 12.5. These iconic pre-Nike Jordan gamed-used shoes are a phenomenal piece of basketball history and were originally owned by the 1983 Team USA graduate assistant men’s basketball coach for 40 years. The pair is the earliest career photo-matched Jordan shoes in existence.

Michael Jordan’s earliest documented sneakers. Courtesy Grey Flannel Auctions

The basketball legend’s Converse All-Star white sneakers will be accompanied by a letter of provenance from the Team USA men’s graduate assistant coach and an LOA photo from Resolution Photo Matching. The bidding on this relic has opened at $10,000.

The Pan American games marked Jordan’s debut on the international stage, and he wore the Converse All-Star sneakers for two games. The United States basketball team embarked on a golden journey in Caracas, as they marched towards the gold medal. During the 12-day period, Jordan scored 17.3 points per game, which led him to secure his first international gold medal.

The auction for Jordan’s sneakers opened on May 22 on Grey Flannel Auctions’ Summer Games catalog. Bidding is currently available online only and interested buyers are encouraged to register to ensure their participation. The bidding for Jordan’s Converse All-Star sneakers will officially close on June 11.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.