×
Read Next: How Nordstrom DEI Leader Colleen Mitchell Takes a People-First Approach
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Michael Jordan’s White Converse All-Star Sneakers From the 1983 Pan American Will Auction for $10,000

Michael Jordan, NBA Paris Game, Press Conference
Michael Jordan attends a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 24, 2020, in Paris.
Getty Images
Share

Sports enthusiasts and sneaker collectors will now have the chance to own Michael Jordan’s earliest documented sneakers.

Grey Flannel Auctions, one of the industry’s leading sports memorabilia auction houses, is offering an accurate replica of the sneakers that the NBA star wore during the 1983 Pan American games.

The auction will include Jordan’s Converse All-Star white shoes with blue trim in a size 12.5. These iconic pre-Nike Jordan gamed-used shoes are a phenomenal piece of basketball history and were originally owned by the 1983 Team USA graduate assistant men’s basketball coach for 40 years. The pair is the earliest career photo-matched Jordan shoes in existence.

Michael Jordan's earliest documented sneakers that he wore during the 1983 Pan-Am games.
Michael Jordan’s earliest documented sneakers.Courtesy Grey Flannel Auctions

The basketball legend’s Converse All-Star white sneakers will be accompanied by a letter of provenance from the Team USA men’s graduate assistant coach and an LOA photo from Resolution Photo Matching. The bidding on this relic has opened at $10,000.

The Pan American games marked Jordan’s debut on the international stage, and he wore the Converse All-Star sneakers for two games. The United States basketball team embarked on a golden journey in Caracas, as they marched towards the gold medal. During the 12-day period, Jordan scored 17.3 points per game, which led him to secure his first international gold medal.

The auction for Jordan’s sneakers opened on May 22 on Grey Flannel Auctions’ Summer Games catalog. Bidding is currently available online only and interested buyers are encouraged to register to ensure their participation. The bidding for Jordan’s Converse All-Star sneakers will officially close on June 11.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Michael Jordan's Earliest Documented Sneakers Will Auction for $10,000
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Angelina Jolie Links With Chloé on First Apparel Collection
wwd
Angelina Jolie Links With Chloé on First Apparel Collection
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is ‘Best Friends’ With Her Doggy & the Picture Is Too Cute To Miss
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is ‘Best Friends’ With Her Doggy & the Picture Is Too Cute To Miss
US Retail Jobs Saw an Increase in May
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
US Retail Jobs Saw an Increase in May
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad