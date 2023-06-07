Michael Jordan’s Signed ‘Flu Game’ Air Jordan 12 Sneakers Sell at Auction for $1 Million

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A piece of sports history is being sold at auction — and for a hefty price.

Michael Jordan’s famous “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12 in its black/varsity red colorway in a men’s size 13 can now be yours for $1 million. The famed footwear, which is also signed by MJ, can be bid on at Goldin, an online auction website, until June 14.

As the story goes, on June 11, 1997, the iconic baller played in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals when his Chicago Bulls faced the Utah Jazz, feeling particularly unwell. Much conspiracy surrounds the fateful game and the basketball player’s condition that day.

Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12 in its Black/Varsity Red colorway. Goldin

Some site food poisoning while others claim intentional poisoning. Come game time, Jordan looked like he was on the verge of passing out. Despite this, he scored 38 points and added 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals to his stat line, leading the Bulls to victory. They would go on to win the series in Game 6. The “Flu Game” is one of the most memorable games in NBA history.

Jordan played that game in the soon-to-be-auctioned sneakers. Post-game, the sneakers were entrusted to former Utah Jazz ball boy Preston Truman, who was given the sneakers as a payment after supplying Jordan with snacks prior to the matchup, a tradition.

Almost a decade ago, the “Flu Game” sneakers sold for more than $100,000.

