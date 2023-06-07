×
Michael Jordan’s Signed ‘Flu Game’ Air Jordan 12 Sneakers Sell at Auction for $1 Million

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 1225 -- Pictured: (l-r) Professional basketball player Michael Jordan arrives on September 16, 1997 -- (Photo by: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Ex Pro NBA Star Michael Jordan pose for Pictures at the 2000 Essence Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images
Ex Pro NBA Star Michael Jordan pose for Pictures at the 2000 Essence Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images
405305 17: Michael Jordan and Marvin Hagler arrive at a cocktail reception May 13, 2002 at the Yacht Club of Monaco in Monte Carlo. Established by founding patrons, DaimlerChrysler and Richemont, the 3rd annual Laureus World Sports Awards will be held on May 14th. The awards will honor the achievements of the world's greatest sportsmen and women. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Laureus/Getty Images)
405359 29: Michael Jordan arrives May 14, 2002 at the Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Laureus/Getty Images)
A piece of sports history is being sold at auction — and for a hefty price.

Michael Jordan’s famous “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12 in its black/varsity red colorway in a men’s size 13 can now be yours for $1 million. The famed footwear, which is also signed by MJ, can be bid on at Goldin, an online auction website, until June 14.  

As the story goes, on June 11, 1997, the iconic baller played in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals when his Chicago Bulls faced the Utah Jazz, feeling particularly unwell. Much conspiracy surrounds the fateful game and the basketball player’s condition that day.

Michael Jordan's "flu game" Air Jordan 12 in its Black/Varsity Red colorway.
Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12 in its Black/Varsity Red colorway.Goldin

Some site food poisoning while others claim intentional poisoning. Come game time, Jordan looked like he was on the verge of passing out. Despite this, he scored 38 points and added 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals to his stat line, leading the Bulls to victory. They would go on to win the series in Game 6. The “Flu Game” is one of the most memorable games in NBA history.

Jordan played that game in the soon-to-be-auctioned sneakers. Post-game, the sneakers were entrusted to former Utah Jazz ball boy Preston Truman, who was given the sneakers as a payment after supplying Jordan with snacks prior to the matchup, a tradition.

Almost a decade ago, the “Flu Game” sneakers sold for more than $100,000.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' Sneakers Auctioned Off at $1 Million
ad