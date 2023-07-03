Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 38

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Basketball and sneaker fans alike have been anticipating the release of the Air Jordan 38 since it was previewed at this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament by UCLA Bruins star Kiki Rice. Now, Jordan Brand has shared release details about its next flagship sneaker.

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand confirmed that the latest Air Jordan 38 will make its retail debut in the “Fundamental” colorway next month. According to the brand, the upper is equipped with backless embroidery that secures the forefoot while also doubling as a way to highlight MJ’s historic performance during the Chicago Bulls’ 1993 championship run. Jordan Brand confirmed that the Air Jordan 38 is the most sustainably-made Air Jordan signature shoe in its history and is crafted with at least 20 percent recycled material by weight.

The sneaker will also introduce the X-Plate in the tooling, which is a new technology that was created using insights gathered from MJ’s footwork. The X-Plate combines the herringbone traction pattern with the full-length Zoom Strobel unit in the midsole and also serves as a nod to the cross-straps on the upper of the classic Air Jordan 8.

The Air Jordan 38 will be released in the “Fundamental” colorway on Aug. 18 at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. Additional colorways, including the “FIBA” and “Center Star” makeups, will arrive on Sept. 7 and Sept. 25, respectively.

The Air Jordan 38 “FIBA.” Courtesy of Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 38 “Center Star.” Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand Women’s NYC Apparel 2020 Collection View Gallery 19 Images

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.