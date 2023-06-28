Michael Jordan’s Signed 1992 Olympic ‘Dream Team’ Air Jordan 7 Sneakers Are Up for Auction

Sotheby’s auction house is offering Michael Jordan’s worn and signed Air Jordan 7 sneakers in their “Dream Team” colorway to the highest bidder.

The Chicago Bulls player wore the shoes during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where he led the legendary “Dream Team” to victory. The estimated value of the sneakers is between $100,000 and $300,000, and the current bid is $75,000.

Michael Jordan’s 1992 Olympic ‘Dream Team’ Air Jordan VII. Sotheby’s

The “Dream Team” is considered to be one of the greatest sports teams ever assembled with Jordan at the helm. The team was comprised of some of the biggest names in basketball, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone and Scottie Pippen among others.

Jordan’s signed and worn 1992 “Dream Team” jersey was sold for $3,030,000 in May 2023. Jordan signed the jersey for Malone and reads, “To Karl, good luck.”

This isn’t the first time that Jordan’s wardrobe has been sold at auction. Recently, his iconic “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12 in black/varsity red was sold for a staggering $1,380,000 on Goldin, a popular online auction website. Jordan played in this game during the 1997 NBA Finals while feeling unwell, yet he scored 38 points, leading the Bulls to victory.

Michael Jordan’s “flu game” Air Jordan 12 in its Black/Varsity Red colorway. Goldin.

Similarly, on May 24, 2023, Jordan’s signed and worn 1992 “Dream Team” jersey was auctioned off by Karl Malone and sold for an impressive $3,030,000.

Jordan was given his own signature line of footwear in 1984, becoming the first athlete to have such a partnership. This paved the way for other athletes to have their own signature shoes.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Nike Walking Shoes

Best Nike Running Shoes