Merrell and White Mountaineering Will Release Colorful Camp-Inspired Sneakers

Merrell is taking a colorful step into summer, thanks to its newest collaboration with White Mountaineering.

The two outdoor-focused brands have teamed up to release a nature-ready sneaker. The duo’s resulting Wrapt Mid Waterproof style features dark and light gray pigskin suede uppers, as well as moisture-permeable waterproof membrane paneling and orange mesh heel panels, all inspired by campsites.

Merrell x White Mountaineering’s Wrapt Mid Waterproof sneakers. Courtesy of White Mountaineering

Orange side stitching also provides a pop of graphic texture to the set, which is complemented by blue mesh counter lining and treaded black rubber outsoles, as well.

The style notably features light blue mesh counters, as well as gray cord rope laces woven through technical eyelets in hues of red, orange, yellow and green. Altogether, the shoe merges Merrell’s focus on nature with White Mountaineering’s utilitarian aesthetic — which can also be seen on the brand’s Instagram feed.

Though the pair isn’t currently available for purchase, it will eventually be sold on White Mountaineering’s website — and likely its retail locations — on June 17.

The White Mountaineering collaboration marks Merrell’s latest brand collaboration this year, following shoe launches with Dime and artist Jordan Ann Craig. This year, the FNAA-winning brand has also continued to release new shoe styles, including the Nova 3 and Antora 3 sneakers, Hut Ultra slides and new colorways of its Hydro Moc clogs.

The moment also marks the latest collaboration for White Mountaineering, which previously launched co-branded lines with Ugg, Adidas and Uniqlo.