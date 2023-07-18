Kith and Marvel Are Releasing an Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collection This Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marvel is celebrating the 60th anniversary of “X-Men” and to celebrate, it has joined forces with Kith and Asics for a special sneaker and apparel collection.

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg shared a breakdown video of the upcoming Kith x Marvel x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collection on Instagram today.

The video showed all seven styles from the Kith x Marvel x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “X-Men” set, which includes iterations inspired by the iconic characters Beast, Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, Storm, and Wolverine. Each of the characters’ names is featured on the footbed along with special “Marvel” branding below. According to Fieg, fans who purchase the sneakers won’t know which colorway they are getting until they open the box. Additionally, each release comes with a special Marvel character card including a 1-of-1 card.

In addition to the sneakers, this Kith x Marvel collection will include a matching apparel collection that’s also inspired by the aforementioned X-Men characters.

“This one is for the collectors. There are so many things to unpack about our collection with Marvel & X-Men that I needed to sit down with my brother @arab_lincoln to go through them. The context behind what we do is everything to me. With this collection, the goal was to bring back that feeling I had growing up as a collector,” Fieg wrote in the Instagram caption.

This Kith x Marvel x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “X-Men 60th Anniversary” collection will be released on July 28 at Kith.com and at Kith stores.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.