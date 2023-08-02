Vans Honors Mac Miller With Sneaker Collaboration Celebrating 5 Years of ‘Swimming’

Vans is honoring Mac Miller with a limited-edition sneaker collaboration.

Launching on Thursday, the skate brand’s Vans x Mac Miller “Swimming” Authentic celebrates the five-year anniversary of Miller’s album “Swimming,” released in August 2018 — mere weeks before the late rapper’s passing in September of the same year.

Vans x Mac Miller’s “Swimming” Authentic sneakers. Courtesy of Vans/Instagram

Made in partnership with Miller’s estate, the black canvas style features a spin on Vans’ signature low-top Authentic sneakers, topping each toe with a white yin-and-yang symbol — a signature of the musician.

As seen on Vans’ Instagram Stories, the shoes also feature white rubber outsoles printed all over with black lettering proclaiming “Mac Miller 1992 ‘Til,” ending with a looped infinity symbol — aiming to symbolize the longevity of Miller’s legacy in music.

Vans x Mac Miller’s “Swimming” Authentic sneakers, as seen on Vans’ Instagram Stories on Aug. 2, 2023. Courtesy of Vans/Instagram

The pair also holds a special reference to the late musician, who frequently wore Vans’ Authentic sneakers while off-duty and during his own performances over the years. One instance included his viral One Love Manchester benefit concert performance with then-girlfriend Ariana Grande in Manchester, England in 2017.

(L-R): Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the One Love Manchester benefit concert in Manchester, England on June 4, 2017. Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

The “Swimming” Authentic will be released on Miller’s merchandise website while supplies last, though pricing is not available at this time. According to Vans’ social post, an undisclosed amount of the proceeds from the shoe’s sales will benefit the Mac Miller Fund — a foundation that supports young musicians with the resources needed to advance their craft.

Mac Miller performs while filming for Music Choice’s “Take Back Your Music” campaign at Music Choice in New York City on July 17, 2013. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Vans’ Authentic sneaker release with Mac Miller is its latest co-branded launch in 2023. The skate label has also launched a slew of collaborations in recent months with a wide range of labels, including Supreme, Gucci, Barbie and Haribo, among numerous others.