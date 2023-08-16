Liam Gallagher Gets His Third Adidas Spezial Sneaker

Liam and Noel Gallagher may be known just as much for their disputes as their work together in Oasis, but there is one thing they can both agree on: a shared love for Adidas Spezial. Both brothers have collaborated with heritage Adidas line especially beloved in the U.K., and Liam is now receiving his third sneaker from the brand.

Gary Aspden, curator of the Adidas Spezial line, announced on Instagram the upcoming LG2 Spezial “Bottle Green.” The fuss-free sneaker utilizes its namesake color for its Three Stripes motif and mustache. A tonal arrangement of off-whites then make up the bulk of the shoe, with the exception of a gum outsole that climbs up the toe. Blue branding can also be seen on the tongue and features Liam’s face in the style of Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith badge.

“Bottle Green” marks the second LG2 Spezial, and Liam began his partnership with Adidas in 2019 through the Padiham LG Spezial. Unlike the Padiham, which took inspiration from an archival trainer, the LG2 is a silhouette designed specifically for Liam. The former Oasis frontman worked closely with Aspden on the model, and it’s partially informed by Barrington Smash, a vintage sneaker made for squash player Jonah Barrington. An even more muted color scheme defined the shoe for its debut in 2022, and the second colorway should prove just as covetable.

Noel’s relationship with Adidas predates that of Liam’s, as the elder Gallagher first linked with the brand for a special-edition of the Trainer 72 in 2011. Six years later, Noel then worked with Adidas Spezial on the Garwin, a model that was then brand new and takes inspiration from the ’80s Brisbane Boot.

For now, Aspden has only said the LG2 Spezial “Bottle Green” will release sometime in September. How or where the release will go down has yet to be announced, but you can likely expect a retail price of $120 with limited stock. If you want the pair signed by Liam, you can also enter a raffle through his website to commemorate his Knebworth 22 album.