Here’s How to Buy LeBron James’ Nike Air Zoom Generation ‘Debut’ Colorway

Nike just re-released LeBron James’ first NBA game sneakers yesterday and luckily for basketball and sneaker fans alike, sizes for the shoe are still available for purchase now.

Available at Nike’s website is the Nike Air Zoom Generation “Debut,” a reissue of King James’ original Nike signature basketball shoe that he wore during his first-ever NBA game on Oct. 29, 2003, when his former Cleveland Cavaliers team faced off against the Sacramento Kings. In that game, James put up an impressive 25 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation “Debut” features a simple white and black color blocking on the leather and textile upper, with various red accents appearing throughout the shoe including on the Swoosh logo, the tongue, and midsole.

“Time machines for your feet. Well, almost. Originally hitting the court in 2003, this fresh take on LeBron’s first signature shoe cements the scoring champ’s legacy in history. Nike Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel deliver a royal feel that lets you join the King on the pedestal. Plus, embroidered embellishments on the sole-captivating design prove that luxury is all about the details. Ya game?” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation “Debut” is available now at Nike.com in sizes ranging from men’s 7 to a men’s size 16. The sneaker retails for $190.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.