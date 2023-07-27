Le Tigre Launches Its First Retro Sneaker Line at DSW

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Le Tigre is taking its first steps into shoes with DSW. Launching online on Aug. 1 (and in DSW stores on Aug. 14), the heritage brand will release its first shoe collection with the affordable footwear retailer.

Priced from $60 to $70, the line features five different styles across men’s and women’s footwear, all inspired by Le Tigre’s own vintage athletic aesthetic and New York City streetwear culture (fitting, as the brand was founded there in 1977).

Le Tigre’s men’s Baxter sneakers. Courtesy of DSW

Le Tigre’s first sneaker collection follows the brand’s 2022 purchase by Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), which has been licensed to be its exclusive footwear designer and producer. The line itself includes both chunky and low-top styles in a range of versatile hues, from classic off-white and black to tonal green and punchy orange, providing options to appeal to a wide base of customers.

One of the first styles in the collection is the Baxter, a contemporary sneaker with thick rubber soles and paneled fabric and suede uppers, cinched by white laces. The runner style is available in a stark white and black color palette for men, while its women’s iterations feature both taupe and green-trimmed white palettes.

A similar men’s style is the Bowery, an athletic running shoe with smooth technical fabric uppers overlaid with smooth matte paneling. The chunky rubber-soled pair is cinched with cord laces, available in monochrome off-white, beige and black and white and green palettes. The women’s iteration, meanwhile, comes in a white palette with matte black trim.

Le Tigre’s men’s Bowery sneakers. Courtesy of DSW

On the more contemporary side, the Loughlin sneaker emphasizes comfort with round-toed fabric and suede uppers with cushioned counters, complete with a thick curved rubber sole. The men’s style comes in hues of off-white, stark white and a punchy white-and-orange, while its women’s shoe comes in three white palettes — one matte, one trimmed in green suede and one trimmed in black.

Le Tigre’s men’s Loughlin sneakers. Courtesy of DSW

In a similar contemporary vein, the Tompkins sneaker features a low-top silhouette with perforated side stripes, suede-paneled counters and flat rubber soles. The men’s version seems to take direct inspiration from classic vintage tennis shoes, as it’s available in ’70s-worthy colorways: white with Kelly green trim, off-white with taupe trim and white with tonal orange trim.

Le Tigre’s men’s Tompkins sneakers. Courtesy of DSW

The women’s Tompkins style features a similarly thick sole in matte white, with its round-toed uppers cast in black leather with matching suede paneling.

Le Tigre’s womens’ Tompkins sneakers. Courtesy of DSW

Rounding out the shoe range is the women’s Midtown: a round-toed sneaker with perforated toes, suede overlay and thick-tiered rubber platform soles. The height-boosting style comes in hues of black, off-white and taupe and white and gray, as well as a fourth orange and white colorway with frosty pale peach trim.

Le Tigre’s womens’ Midtown sneakers. Courtesy of DSW

Le Tigre’s first shoe collection launches on DSW’s website on Aug. 1, with an in-store launch on Aug. 14.