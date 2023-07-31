Puma Will Deliver the MB.02 ‘Oreo’ Colorway Next Month

×
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A stealthy new iteration of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 sneaker is releasing soon.

The German sportswear giant announced via its launch calendar that the “Oreo” iteration of the Charlotte Hornets star point guard’s current signature basketball shoe will be released next month.

The Puma MB.02 “Oreo” dons a predominantly black color scheme covering the entirety of the engineered mesh upper and is paired with matching stripe details throughout. The sneaker also comes with contrasting “MELO” and signature branding printed underneath. Adding to the stealthy look of the sneaker is a black speckled Nitrofoam midsole along with a black rubber outsole. Despite its name referencing the popular cookie sandwich, this colorway was not designed in collaboration with Oreo.

“MB.02—the latest shoe in LaMelo Ball’s otherworldly Puma Hoops lineup—is exploding onto the scene. Laying the groundwork for this new silhouette is a Nitrofoam midsole that mimics Melo’s signature wings,” Puma wrote for the product description.

In addition to new iterations of the Puma MB.02 sneaker releasing, Puma has also unveiled the MB.03, which made its debut last month in the “GutterMelo” colorway.

The Puma MB.02 “Oreo” will be released on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. ET at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The sneaker retails for $130.

LaMelo Ball Puma MB.02 'Oreo' Release Info: Here's How to Buy a Pair
