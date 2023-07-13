Images of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.03 ‘Hills’ Have Emerged on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of Charlotte Hornets superstar point guard LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.03 sneaker could be hitting retailers soon.

Sneaker social media account @jumpershop_th shared images on Instagram this week of the Puma MB.03 “Hills,” a new iteration of Ball’s third signature shoe with the German sportswear giant. According to the name of the style, the Puma MB.03 “Hills” will pay homage to Ball’s days while playing for Chino Hills High School.

The Puma MB.03 “Hills” colorway dons a light gray color scheme throughout a majority of its mid-cut upper, but the look is offset by neon yellow cutouts throughout the midfoot and forefoot. Additional neon yellow accents appear on the tongue including the “1 of 1” branding on the pull tab and the number “92” directly below. Darker gray tones make an appearance on the trim of the forefoot as well as on the Nitro foam-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole. The sneaker also comes packaged in a galaxy-inspired box as a nod to Ball’s mantra “Not From Here.”

Ball’s Puma MB.03 signature shoe debuted last month with the release of the MB.03 “GutterMelo” a colorway that was designed in collaboration with Ball’s new limited-edition NFT project. The shoe featured a multicolored makeup and was only available for purchase to those who owned the aforementioned NFT.

At the time of publication, release details for the Puma MB.03 “Hills” have yet to be announced by the brand.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.