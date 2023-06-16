×
Cereal Inspires LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 Lo ‘LaMel-O’s’

The lateral side of the Puma MB.02 Lo "LaMel-O."
Courtesy of Puma
A new iteration of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 sneaker is releasing soon.

Following the release of the colorful “Be You” makeup this month, the German sportswear giant is now introducing a new cereal-inspired “LaMel-O’s” colorway of the popular MB.02 Lo sneaker that’s available now.

The Puma MB.02 Lo ‘LaMel-O’s’ dons a subtle light gray upper that’s paired with dark gray overlay panels throughout the shoe. The style’s standout element is the cereal-inspired logo stamped on the tongue, while a neon green Nitro midsole and a multicolored rubber outsole complete the design.

“Inspired by our favorite fictional kids’ cereal, Puma Hoops brings you MB.02 Lo LaMel-O’s. A streaming giant-worthy shade of green sits atop a bespeckled treatment at the Nitro foam-infused midsole, which mimics Melo’s signature wings, while a milky white upper serves as the perfect backdrop for ‘1 of 1’ branding. There’s no doubt these sweet low-top kicks are breakfast—er, fast break—ready. MarshLaMel-Os not included,” Puma wrote for the product description.

The Puma MB.02 Lo ‘LaMel-O’s’ colorway is available now at Puma.com and at select Puma stockists for $125.

Courtesy of Puma

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

LaMelo Ball Puma MB.02 Lo 'LaMel-O' Release Info: Here's How to Buy It
