Cereal Inspires LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 Lo ‘LaMel-O’s’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
A new iteration of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 sneaker is releasing soon.
Following the release of the colorful “Be You” makeup this month, the German sportswear giant is now introducing a new cereal-inspired “LaMel-O’s” colorway of the popular MB.02 Lo sneaker that’s available now.
The Puma MB.02 Lo ‘LaMel-O’s’ dons a subtle light gray upper that’s paired with dark gray overlay panels throughout the shoe. The style’s standout element is the cereal-inspired logo stamped on the tongue, while a neon green Nitro midsole and a multicolored rubber outsole complete the design.
“Inspired by our favorite fictional kids’ cereal, Puma Hoops brings you MB.02 Lo LaMel-O’s. A streaming giant-worthy shade of green sits atop a bespeckled treatment at the Nitro foam-infused midsole, which mimics Melo’s signature wings, while a milky white upper serves as the perfect backdrop for ‘1 of 1’ branding. There’s no doubt these sweet low-top kicks are breakfast—er, fast break—ready. MarshLaMel-Os not included,” Puma wrote for the product description.
The Puma MB.02 Lo ‘LaMel-O’s’ colorway is available now at Puma.com and at select Puma stockists for $125.
About the Author
Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.