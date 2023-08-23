The Adidas x Korn Campus 00s Gets an Official Release Date

Adidas and Korn are throwing it back to the ’90s and ’00s with a collaboration Footwear News can confirm will hit stores Oct. 27.

Spearheading the assortment is the Campus 00s, a silhouette that’s just a year old and capitalizes on both the resurgence of the Campus 80s — which is actually from the ’80s — and aughts fashion aesthetics. The transformation sees the updated Campus take on a bulky look akin to skate sneakers of both the ’90s and ’00s, making it a natural choice for Adidas’ first link-up with Korn.

Just as fitting in its inclusion is the Adidas Supermodified, a lesser-known model that’s actually true to the time period. As the name suggests, it’s a modified version of the Superstar that maintains the signature shell toe. Released in the late ’90s, it embodied the chunky skate shoe trend at its point of origin. (You can spot the Supermod in a photo of fellow nu metal sensation Slipknot here.)

The resulting pair of kicks arrive with an appropriate lack of color, as the Campus 00s comes in black and white and the Supermodified white and black. Both feature Korn’s logo on the left tongue and artwork from the 1996 album Life Is Peachy on the insoles. The Campus 00s is also treated to Korn’s iconic font being used for the “Campus” spell-out beside the lateral striping.

Although the relationship has never been made official, there’s a decades-old story for Adidas and Korn. The band favored Adidas product of its own volition and eventually got product gratis courtesy of the company before inking a deal with German rival Puma in 1998. In 1997, Korn also released the song “A.D.I.D.A.S.,” in which the brand turned the name into an abbreviation for “all day I dream about sex.” (’90s kids may have had a period of giggling upon seeing Adidas’ name having had the false-acronym implanted into their minds.)

Although the release date has been confirmed, it’s not yet clear how and where the collection will drop. Two T-shirts, a tracksuit, and hoodie are also set to release alongside the sneakers.