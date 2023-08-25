New Shoe Brand Klaw Debuts With Podiatrist-Approved Walking Sneakers

Klaw has officially entered the shoe market with its debut style — a comfort-focused walking sneaker.

The brand-new shoe brand’s first-ever sneaker, the $148 Klaw 528, is now live online. Inspired by a need for a walking shoe that’s both comfortable and stylish, Klaw has released the style with podiatrist Dr. Nelya Lobkova. Lobkova worked with the brand, per a statement, to create its sports treatment-based insole and midsole — particularly emphasizing arch support, heel comfort and shock absorption.

Klaw’s Klaw 528 sneakers in “Gamma White.” Courtesy of Klaw

The new pair features a round-toed silhouette with paneled waterproof leather uppers, creating a minimalist approach to the popular chunky walking sneaker. The lace-up set is also available in monochrome hues of white, black, gray and tonal yellow, providing a subtle range of tones that can smoothly pair with a range of ensembles.

Klaw’s Klaw 528 sneakers in “Helio Yellow.” Courtesy of Klaw

The aforementioned lightweight midsoles form the shoe’s base, complete with a forefoot rocker, wide toe box and deep heel cups for added stability throughout the day. Exaggerated, molded rubber outsoles finish the pair with a retro flair, while remaining traction-focused and practical for easygoing activities — including, as the brand lists on its site, walking, everyday wear and light workouts.

Klaw’s Klaw 528 sneakers in “Kuiper Black.” Courtesy of Klaw

Aside from its nostalgic design and technological advancements, Klaw’s debut sneaker is also sustainable. The brand has taken the initiative to recycle all of its customer returns, when they occur, through a union with nonprofit Soles4Souls — which distributes used footwear and clothing to those in need worldwide.

You can currently find Klaw’s Klaw 528 sneakers live on its website, which the brand has also promoted through Instagram.

