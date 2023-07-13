Kizik Enters Laceless Shoe Market With New Venice Slip-On Sneakers

Kizik is taking a new step forward this summer with its latest shoe launch.

Known for its hands-free shoes, the brand has just released its newest Venice sneaker in time for the warmer months. The $89 style, which is now live on Kizik’s website, features a round-toed silhouette with stretchy canvas uppers, as well as padded heel collars and dual-cushioned footbeds for added comfort.

Completing the pair are flat rubber cup soles, creating a base that’s relaxed and simple. However, the style is also aiming to make the act of putting on sneakers easier with its HandsFree Labs-made spring-back heels, which can be slipped on and off without being crushed underfoot or losing their structure.

Currently, the Venice is available in five hues: light beige, tonal blue, white and gray atop white soles, and a monochrome black pair with black soles. However, through a brand statement, there are additional plans for future colorways to be released this summer: bright red atop white soles, black atop white soles and a “Bahama” palette of white atop pink-beige soles. The shoes also come in a vast array of sizes for men (4.5 to 15) and women (6 to 13), making them inclusive for everyone.

In other Kizik news, the brand’s Venice launch follows the opening of the brand’s debut physical retail store in Salt Lake City. As previously reported in FN, the location opened in May with a 1,293-sq.-ft. shop at the Fashion Place Mall in Salt Lake City, offering the label’s men’s, women’s and kids’ footwear, socks and shoe care kits.