Kith Will Deliver Its Asics ‘Vintage Tech’ Collection This Week

Kith has joined forces with longtime partner Asics for its next sneaker collaboration. This time, the duo is updating the Gel-Kayano 14 and Gel-1130 for a new seasonal-inspired collection.

The global sneaker and apparel retailer has announced the release of its latest Asics “Vintage Tech 2023” collection, which will arrive before week’s end. The Kith x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 and Gel-1130 styles within the capsule feature a combination of leather and mesh on the upper while the signature formstripe logo appears on the sides.

The first silhouette don either a Cream/Scarab or Cream/Antler makeups, while the Gel-1130 are dressed in Cream/Scarab and Cream/Starlight Blue colorways. Finishing off the look of the sneakers are the gel-cushioned midsoles and rubber outsoles.

“Kith reprises its partnership with Asics to present Kith for Asics Vintage Tech 2023, a seasonal palette refresh on the Gel-Kayano 14 and Gel-1130, timeless Asics silhouettes,” Kith said about its latest project with Asics.

The Kith x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 and Gel-1130 “Vintage Tech 2023” collection will be released on Friday exclusively at Kith.com, the Kith app and at all Kith shops alongside the brand’s summer 2023 Delivery II apparel collection. At the time of writing, pricing for the sneakers have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

The Kith x Asics “Vintage Tech 2023” collection.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.