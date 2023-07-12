Kevin Durant Just Ranked His Namesake Sneaker Line on Twitter

Kevin Durant made his position clear on his namesake Nike sneakers — specifically, his personal ranking of his top style.

While on on Monday, Durant shared a reaction to a post by Nice Kicks. The post featured side-by-side images of Durant’s KD4 sneakers in the deep green, orange and black “Weatherman” colorway — which first came out in 2011, inspired by Durant’s second career choice as a meteorologist — while stating the style would come back in the summer of 2024.

These really the ones right here. The Galaxy a close second.. https://t.co/JgG2S8ZuUl — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 10, 2023

“These really the ones right here. The Galaxy a close second..” Durant stated in a reply to the Tweet, which has since garnered 3.6 million views and over 22,000 likes.

The star’s personal second pick for his top shoe is also being re-released in 2024, according to Hypebeast. The Nike KD 4 Galaxy, pair was first released in 2012, featuring gray, orange and shiny silver uppers. The round-toed, astronaut-inspired set, however, also earned its colorway name from its soles: a black base speckled in white to mimic the starry skies of outer space.

In other Durant sneaker news, the athlete’s contract with Nike — which he’s held since first signing with the brand in 2007 — was notably expanded to a lifetime contract in April, as previously reported in Footwear News.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said in a story published on Boardroom.tv at the time.