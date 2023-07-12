Kevin Durant Just Ranked His Namesake Sneaker Line on Twitter

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kevin Durant made his position clear on his namesake Nike sneakers — specifically, his personal ranking of his top style.
While on Twitter on Monday, Durant shared a reaction to a post by Nice Kicks. The post featured side-by-side images of Durant’s KD4 sneakers in the deep green, orange and black “Weatherman” colorway — which first came out in 2011, inspired by Durant’s second career choice as a meteorologist — while stating the style would come back in the summer of 2024.
“These really the ones right here. The Galaxy a close second..” Durant stated in a reply to the Tweet, which has since garnered 3.6 million views and over 22,000 likes.
The star’s personal second pick for his top shoe is also being re-released in 2024, according to Hypebeast. The Nike KD 4 Galaxy, pair was first released in 2012, featuring gray, orange and shiny silver uppers. The round-toed, astronaut-inspired set, however, also earned its colorway name from its soles: a black base speckled in white to mimic the starry skies of outer space.
In other Durant sneaker news, the athlete’s contract with Nike — which he’s held since first signing with the brand in 2007 — was notably expanded to a lifetime contract in April, as previously reported in Footwear News.
“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said in a story published on Boardroom.tv at the time.
