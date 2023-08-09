×
Read Next: Vintage Action Figures Inspire This Nike Air Max 1
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kevin Bacon Laces Up Nike Air Max 90 ‘Bacon’ Sneakers on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei are seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket line in Downtown, Manhattan
Jill Lover and her turtle Stanley joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA Members and Supporters as they walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike at Disney Studio on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frances Fisher and Konstantine Anthony joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA Members and Supporters as they walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike at Disney Studio on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rosario Dawson joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA Members and Supporters as they walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike at Fox Studio on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike at the Warner Bros. Studio on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View Gallery
View Gallery54 Images
Share

Kevin Bacon was noticeably sporting Nike’s popular Air Max 90 “Bacon” sneakers at the SAG-AFTRA strike in Downtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

Hitting the picket line alongside former “Loverboy” costar Marisa Tomei, the 65-year-old actor pounded the pavement in the iconic shoe. The “Bacon” saw a buzzy re-release in 2021 after originally launching in 2004 as a part of a collaboration between Nike and New York City boutique Dave’s Quality Meat.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: Kevin Bacon and Radioman are seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket line in Downtown, Manhattan on August 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kevin Bacon and Radioman are seen at the SAG-AFTRA strike in Downtown Manhattan on August 08, 2023.Getty

Combining an off-white leather upper with red suede overlays, a pink Swoosh and brown accents, the Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon” offers up a distinctive colorway reminiscent of strips of bacon. The reissued shoe, which also features hits of light pink on the tongue and tan laces, retailed for $150 when Nike dropped it for its annual Air Max Day celebration in March 2021.

The “Footloose” styled his pair with a black T-shirt in support of the strike and dark-wash jeans before finishing off his look with a charcoal gray baseball cap and tinted glasses with black rims.

kevin bacon wears nike air max 90 'bacon' 2021 sneakers at the SAG-AFTRA strike
Kevin Bacon wears Nike Air Max 90 ‘Bacon’ sneakers on the picket line.Getty

The original 2004 shoe inspired by the beloved breakfast meat was designed by New York City graffiti artist Dave Ortiz. Today, you can cop the 2021 iteration for around $135 on stadiumgoods.com.

nike air max 90 bacon
Nike Air Max 90 ‘Bacon.’Stadium Goods
Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei are seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket line in Downtown, Manhattan. Pictured: Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei Ref: SPL9666009 080823 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei are seen on the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on Aug. 8, 2023.Splash

As for Tomei, the actress wore a plain black tank top with high-rise jeans and Teva’s best-selling Midform Universal Leather sandals in “Desert Sand.” The $85 style is available in two colorways on the brand’s site. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress also donned a chain strap crossbody bag and sunglasses.

teva midform universal leather sandal
Teva Midform Universal Leather sandal.Teva
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Air’ Premiere: Red Carpet Celebrity Photos, Live Updates
View Gallery46 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kevin Bacon Wore Nike Air Max 90 'Bacon' Shoes on Picket Line
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad