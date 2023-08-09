Kevin Bacon Laces Up Nike Air Max 90 ‘Bacon’ Sneakers on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Kevin Bacon was noticeably sporting Nike’s popular Air Max 90 “Bacon” sneakers at the SAG-AFTRA strike in Downtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

Hitting the picket line alongside former “Loverboy” costar Marisa Tomei, the 65-year-old actor pounded the pavement in the iconic shoe. The “Bacon” saw a buzzy re-release in 2021 after originally launching in 2004 as a part of a collaboration between Nike and New York City boutique Dave’s Quality Meat.

Kevin Bacon and Radioman are seen at the SAG-AFTRA strike in Downtown Manhattan on August 08, 2023. Getty

Combining an off-white leather upper with red suede overlays, a pink Swoosh and brown accents, the Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon” offers up a distinctive colorway reminiscent of strips of bacon. The reissued shoe, which also features hits of light pink on the tongue and tan laces, retailed for $150 when Nike dropped it for its annual Air Max Day celebration in March 2021.

The “Footloose” styled his pair with a black T-shirt in support of the strike and dark-wash jeans before finishing off his look with a charcoal gray baseball cap and tinted glasses with black rims.

Kevin Bacon wears Nike Air Max 90 ‘Bacon’ sneakers on the picket line. Getty

The original 2004 shoe inspired by the beloved breakfast meat was designed by New York City graffiti artist Dave Ortiz. Today, you can cop the 2021 iteration for around $135 on stadiumgoods.com.

Nike Air Max 90 ‘Bacon.’ Stadium Goods

Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei are seen on the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on Aug. 8, 2023. Splash

As for Tomei, the actress wore a plain black tank top with high-rise jeans and Teva’s best-selling Midform Universal Leather sandals in “Desert Sand.” The $85 style is available in two colorways on the brand’s site. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress also donned a chain strap crossbody bag and sunglasses.

Teva Midform Universal Leather sandal. Teva