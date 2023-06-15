You Can Now Customize Kenneth Cole’s Popular Kam Sneakers

Kenneth Cole is upping its customer experience by adding a new personalization feature to its website. Launching today, consumers can now personalize the brand’s popular sneaker, The Kam.

On Kennethcole.com, users can choose from five fonts and four colors for $150.

While the customization is perfect for any occasion, Kenneth Cole and The Knot have teamed up for the launch. The two are showcasing personalization that’s perfect for brides and grooms. Wedding-inspired phrases include “Dancing Shoes,” “Bride,” “Love Rules,” “Well Groomed,” with laces that read “Tie the Knot.”

Kenneth Cole’s Kam sneaker personalization is available for both men and women. Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Customers can personalize the Kam sneaker in multiple colorways and fonts. Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Here’s how it works: Click “Personalize Me” on the Kam sneaker style page, enter the custom text, then choose font and color.

Outside of bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, showers and more, the feature is meant to be an added touch to other occasions such as festivals, graduations, milestone birthdays and more.

The customization feature is available for both the men’s and women’s Kam sneaker. Timing for the process is around three to five weeks, according the brand.