×
Read Next: Kamala Harris Means Business in Classic Black Pumps at Emmett Till National Monument Proclamation
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kenneth Cole Embraces Barbie Mania With New Pink Customization Option for ‘Kam’ Sneakers

Kenneth Cole, customize, sneaker, "Kam," "Barbie."
agit italy shoelaces
tie bar shoelaces
hook and albert shoelaces
Kenneth Cole Embraces Barbie Mania With New Pink Customization Option
View Gallery
View Gallery8 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Inspired by the “Barbie” movie, Kenneth Cole is offering buyers the option to customize their best-selling “Kam” sneaker in a hot pink shade.

On the brand’s website, customers are given a choice of five fonts and five colors, allowing for endless customization possibilities. The shoe retails for $150 and comes in a wide array of both men’s and women’s sizes.

Kenneth Cole, customize, sneaker, "Kam," "Barbie."
Kenneth Cole customized “Kam” sneaker.Kenneth Cole

The “Kam” sneaker is crafted from durable white leather uppers and includes rounded toes, matching white lace-up closures, breathable lining and a molded footbed that offers the wearer a custom form fit. Key details on the shoes include Kenneth Cole’s signature metallic gold striping on the heels.

If their “Barbie” pink shade isn’t your thing, Kenneth Cole also offers customers black, sky blue, silver and dark gold hues. Kenneth Cole’s personalization option was launched in mid-June.

Kenneth Cole, runway, Ken, "Barbie."
Kenneth Cole fall 2009 show. Kenneth Cole

This isn’t the first time the American fashion house has dipped its proverbial toes into the Barbie world. During their fall 2009 runway show, Kenneth Cole designed a “Voice Wear” T-shirt in white and black that read, “Everyone Needs a Ken.”

It’s safe to say that Barbie mania is alive and well following the release of Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated film. The viral Barbiecore trend has been adopted by just about every large-scale apparel, cosmetics, furniture and food company. Vans, Primark, Cotton On, Kendra Scott, Cold Stone, Aldo, Pac Sun, Bloomingdales, GAP, Rue21, Impala Skate and even Burger King are just some of the companies that have capitalized off of the success of “Barbie.”

“Barbie” hit theaters on July 21. The movie features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

Kenneth Cole Embraces Barbie Mania With New Pink Customization Option
Kenneth Cole Customized Kam Sneakers
$150 Buy Now at kenneth cole

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best White Sneakers for Women

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women

Kenneth Cole New York Store Opening
View Gallery22 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kenneth Cole Embraces Barbie Mania With New Pink Customization Option
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad