Kenneth Cole Embraces Barbie Mania With New Pink Customization Option for ‘Kam’ Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Inspired by the “Barbie” movie, Kenneth Cole is offering buyers the option to customize their best-selling “Kam” sneaker in a hot pink shade.

On the brand’s website, customers are given a choice of five fonts and five colors, allowing for endless customization possibilities. The shoe retails for $150 and comes in a wide array of both men’s and women’s sizes.

Kenneth Cole customized “Kam” sneaker. Kenneth Cole

The “Kam” sneaker is crafted from durable white leather uppers and includes rounded toes, matching white lace-up closures, breathable lining and a molded footbed that offers the wearer a custom form fit. Key details on the shoes include Kenneth Cole’s signature metallic gold striping on the heels.

If their “Barbie” pink shade isn’t your thing, Kenneth Cole also offers customers black, sky blue, silver and dark gold hues. Kenneth Cole’s personalization option was launched in mid-June.

Kenneth Cole fall 2009 show. Kenneth Cole

This isn’t the first time the American fashion house has dipped its proverbial toes into the Barbie world. During their fall 2009 runway show, Kenneth Cole designed a “Voice Wear” T-shirt in white and black that read, “Everyone Needs a Ken.”

It’s safe to say that Barbie mania is alive and well following the release of Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated film. The viral Barbiecore trend has been adopted by just about every large-scale apparel, cosmetics, furniture and food company. Vans, Primark, Cotton On, Kendra Scott, Cold Stone, Aldo, Pac Sun, Bloomingdales, GAP, Rue21, Impala Skate and even Burger King are just some of the companies that have capitalized off of the success of “Barbie.”

“Barbie” hit theaters on July 21. The movie features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best White Sneakers for Women

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women