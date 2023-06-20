Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 1 ‘Pink Lemonade’ Shoe Is Dropping Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum’s signature shoe with Jordan Brand is releasing soon.

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand confirmed on Nike’s website that Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” sneaker will launch before week’s end.

As the name of the makeup suggests, this bold colorway of Tatum’s signature shoe is inspired by one of his favorite drinks, Pink Lemonade. The style dons a vibrant pink mesh upper that’s paired with matching pink shoelaces. Breaking up the look is teal-colored tongue featuring droplet effects on the surface while an exposed Zoom Air unit cushions the underfoot. Additional details include the name of Tatum’s son, Deuce, printed behind the tongue while Tatum’s Celtics jersey number is embroidered on the heel.

“On those days when the sun just won’t let up and your brow’s wet with sweat, what’s more refreshing than a glass of ice-cold lemonade? Nothing! The Tatum 1 ‘Pink Lemonade’ is all about those summertime vibes. Bright, season-right pinks and yellows will make you get your sunglasses out, and a lemon patch clinches the theme. And check out the tongue pull tab for a nod to Jay’s son, Deuce,” Jordan Brand wrote for the product description.

The Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” will be released today at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

The lateral side of the Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade.”

The medial side of the Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade.”

A top-down view of the Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade.”

The outsole of the Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade.”

