Jordan Brand Previews Fall 2023 Air Jordan Collection

Jordan Brand has unveiled its upcoming Air Jordan offerings for the fall season.

Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced its fall 2023 Air Jordan collection yesterday, which includes plenty of new styles as well as several fan-favorite colorways returning to retail this year.

The lineup includes plenty of options for fans of the beloved Air Jordan 1, including three iterations of the Air Jordan 1 High and the Air Jordan 1 Low. Also included in the drops are two new iterations of the Air Jordan 2 along with three colorways of its low-top counterpart. Additional styles include a new Air Jordan 3, two Air Jordan 4s, two Air Jordan 12s, and the Air Jordan 13. The most notable styles that are part of this collection are the return of the classic Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy,” the Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” and the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs.”

“Check out the latest rotation of Air Jordan Retros for the summer season, highlighted by the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3. With new plays on materials, color blocking and more, the Air Jordan retro collections are inspired by the past and created for the future. The silhouettes release across SNKRS, nike.com and select Jordan retail partners during the season,” Jordan Brand said about the upcoming collection.

Despite Jordan Brand unveiling its full fall 2023 Air Jordan lineup, release details for each of the specific Air Jordan colorways have yet to be announced by the brand. Each style will be released via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers throughout the fall season.

