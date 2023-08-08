Joe Freshgoods Teases New Balance 650 Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new sneaker collaboration between Joe Freshgoods and New Balance may be releasing soon.

The Chicago-based designer shared teaser images on Instagram this week of his new Mitchell and Ness Chicago Cubs and White Sox shorts and 5950 fitted hats by New Era. In the imagery, we also get a first look at the upcoming Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 collab.

The unreleased Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 collab wears a simple gray-based color scheme and appears to feature a combination of suede and nubuck throughout the entirety of the high-cut upper. Joe Freshgoods’ branding is briefly seen on the shoe’s tongue tag as well as the “JFG” branding at the forefoot, replacing the traditional “650” embroidery. Completing the look of the sneaker project is a sail midsole and a gray outsole.

Joe Freshgoods and New Balance first teamed up in 2020 and released their inaugural project during that year’s NBA All-Star Weekend with the launch of their now sought-after “No Emotions Are Emotions” collection.

At the time of publication, release details for the unreleased Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related New Balance news, Aimé Leon Dore’s sold-out New Balance 550 “Suede” collection is releasing again tomorrow.