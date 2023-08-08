×
Read Next: ‘Oprah Daily’ Spotlights Gayle King’s Blue Sole Bliss Platform Sandals on Instagram
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Joe Freshgoods Teases New Balance 650 Collab

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 610
The lateral side of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 610.
Courtesy of Joe Freshgoods
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Storm Reid, New Balance, sneaker, Storm Reid sneakers
Storm Reid Releases First Sneaker With New Balance
View Gallery10 Images

A new sneaker collaboration between Joe Freshgoods and New Balance may be releasing soon.

The Chicago-based designer shared teaser images on Instagram this week of his new Mitchell and Ness Chicago Cubs and White Sox shorts and 5950 fitted hats by New Era. In the imagery, we also get a first look at the upcoming Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 collab.

The unreleased Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 collab wears a simple gray-based color scheme and appears to feature a combination of suede and nubuck throughout the entirety of the high-cut upper. Joe Freshgoods’ branding is briefly seen on the shoe’s tongue tag as well as the “JFG” branding at the forefoot, replacing the traditional “650” embroidery. Completing the look of the sneaker project is a sail midsole and a gray outsole.

Joe Freshgoods and New Balance first teamed up in 2020 and released their inaugural project during that year’s NBA All-Star Weekend with the launch of their now sought-after “No Emotions Are Emotions” collection.

At the time of publication, release details for the unreleased Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related New Balance news, Aimé Leon Dore’s sold-out New Balance 550 “Suede” collection is releasing again tomorrow.

Storm Reid, New Balance, sneaker, Storm Reid sneakers
Storm Reid Releases First Sneaker With New Balance
View Gallery10 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 Instagram Teaser & Release Info
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad