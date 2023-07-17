French Footwear Inspires This JJJJound x Vans Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

JJJJound has tapped Vans for its next sneaker project. This time, the collaborators are releasing a three-shoe project centered around the Authentic, Slip-On and Sk8-Mid silhouettes.

After a teaser of the project was shared by the Montreal-based brand this month, JJJJound has now confirmed that its latest Vans sneaker collection will launch this week.

In traditional JJJJound fashion, the label has once again applied its minimalistic design approach to the collab, with three subtle takes on the aforementioned models. According to the brand, the sneakers are inspired by the aesthetic of French court footwear, with each sneaker donning a predominantly white color scheme on the canvas upper that’s offset by a cream vulcanized midsole.

“Drawing inspiration from French court footwear, JJJJound and Vans have designed three versions of the classic Vans models, making them a convenient option to integrate into a more subtle uniform. By focusing on the hospitality workers, the two brands come together to showcase and celebrate the remarkable and stylish individuals who diligently work at esteemed restaurants in the vibrant city of Montreal,” JJJJound wrote for the project.

The latest JJJJound x Vans Authentic, Slip-On and Sk8-Mid collection will be released on Thursday exclusively at JJJJound.com. A wider release of the project will arrive on July 28 at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneakers has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

