JJJJound Teases New Vans Slip-On Collab

JJJJound and Vans have another sneaker project in the works.

After delivering a three-shoe Vault by Vans Style 37 collection in August 2021, the Montreal-based creative studio and the Anaheim-based skatewear brand have come together once again for their first-ever Slip-On collab. Much like their past projects, JJJJound has applied its minimalistic design approach to the collaborative Vans Slip-On sneaker, which was unveiled on JJJJound’s Instagram last week.

The forthcoming JJJJound x Vans Slip-On collab features a clean white-based canvas upper along with a matching white leather sock liner. Offsetting the mostly tonal execution is a tan “Vans” tag at the midfoot while a cream-colored vulcanized tooling sits below. At the time of writing, JJJJound branding isn’t visible on the shoe based on the teaser image shared by JJJJound.

JJJJound and Vans’ ongoing collaborative partnership dates all the way back to 2017 when the duo released a trio of Old Skool collabs. The project included a tonal white makeup, alongside green and brown-based pairs.

According to JJJJound, its forthcoming Vans Slip-On collab will be released this year as part of its spring/summer 2023 collection but a specific release date has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

