JJJJound Brings Its Trademark Minimalism to the Reebok Club C

JJJJound’s light-handed approach to collaboration continues with the Reebok Club C, a silhouette already well known for its simplicity.

The Montreal-based design studio applies an all-black look to the nearly 40-year-old sneaker with a premium nubuck upper. There’s not one deviation in the blackout effect, including the lone bit of JJJJound branding to be found woven in the window beneath the lateral eyestay. Typical branding on the tongue tag has also been removed to maintain the understated look.

Reebok first rolled out the Club C in 1985 as a tennis shoe, and it’s gone on to become one of the brand’s most essential silhouettes. The Club C may not be grabbing as much attention at the moment as other classics such as the Adidas Samba or New Balance 990, but it does have all the qualifications for those looking for a simple and timeless sneaker.

The forthcoming release marks JJJJound’s sixth collaboration with Reebok and its fourth take on the Club C. Earlier this year, the two partners dropped a predominantly white pair with an olive outsole and lining. Last month, JJJJound also released a trio of white and cream Vans sneakers.

Look for the latest JJJJound x Reebok Club C to release at 12 p.m. EST Aug. 24 through the former’s website. A wider release will follow Aug. 30 through Reebok’s website. Pricing is set at $150.