JJJJound Teases New Sneaker Collab With Reebok

A new sneaker collaboration between JJJJound and Reebok is in the works.
Fresh off of dropping a three-shoe Vans collab last month, the Montreal-based design studio has now shared a teaser on Instagram of its upcoming sneaker project with the Boston-based sportswear brand. The sneaker revealed on the social media post was a stealthy black iteration of the classic Reebok Club C sneaker.
Much like past JJJJound collabs, the studio has applied its minimal aesthetic to the iconic low-top sneaker by giving it a tonal black-based color blocking. The upper features a premium suede upper that’s combined with a nylon tongue and premium leather sock liner. The shoe also comes with matching black shoelaces and a black rubber outsole.
JJJJound and Reebok dropped their first sneaker collaboration in 2019 with the release of their inaugural Club C collab. Since then, the duo has released numerous colorways of the low-top silhouette, along with collaborating on the Classic Leather sneaker.
Additional footwear brands that JJJJound has worked with in the past include Vans, New Balance, Puma, and A Bathing Ape.
According to the Instagram caption of the post, the black-based JJJJound x Reebok Club C collab will be released as part of the brand’s 2023 fall/winter collection, but a specific release date wasn’t shared.
