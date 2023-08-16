Jamal Murray Previews the New Balance Two Wxy v4

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jamal Murray just unveiled New Balance’s next performance basketball shoe, the Two Wxy v4.

The newly-minted NBA champion shared images on Instagram of his latest shoot with Slam Kicks, and in them was a first look at the unreleased New Balance Two Wxy v4 performance shoe.

According to the Instagram caption, the New Balance Two Wxy v4 will feature a combination of FuelCell and Fresh Foam cushioning on the midsoles. The upper is equipped with a breathable mesh material, with a large “N” logo stamped on the sides. In addition to sharing a first look at the silhouette, Murray also previewed the upcoming colorways, including one donning a neon green makeup, a simple white and black colorway, blue and green, and others.

Despite Murray previewing the New Balance Two Wxy v4 this week, New Balance has not yet announced the release details for the shoe.

For fans who don’t want to wait for the release of the Two Wxy v4, sizes for the current New Balance Two Wxy v3 sneaker are still available at retail. For instance, the Two Wxy v3 is available in a blue-based makeup on New Balance’s website in sizes ranging from a men’s 8 up to a men’s 18 at the time of writing.

“Inspired by the brain’s firing synapses, the Two Wxy v3 is designed for basketball’s split-second reactions—the sudden accelerations, quick stops, pivots, and high-impact landings that occur throughout every game. A lively, dual-density, energy-returning FuelCell midsole is amplified by Abzorb cushioning, strategically placed at the heel and forefoot. The dynamic underfoot feel is balanced by stabilizing features. A midfoot TPU clip adds lateral stability, while a molded textile upper allows for a secure lockdown fit, without adding extra weight,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the Two Wxy v3.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.