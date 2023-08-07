×
Read Next: Olivia Munn Shines in Hidden Heels with John Mulvaney at FWRD’s Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jake Paul Wears a $100,000 Custom Outfit by The Shoe Surgeon to Fight Nate Diaz

Jake Paul Nate Diaz
Jake Paul during his fight against Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Aug. 5, 2023.
Sam Hodde/Getty Images
Share

Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz in their highly-anticipated boxing match Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and he got the win in a $100,000 custom Travis Scott-inspired outfit by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone.

The black-and-white look, the acclaimed designer said in a statement, was inspired by the YouTube star turned boxer’s admiration for the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s “Cactus Jack” product drops. What’s more, Ciambrone tapped into Paul’s roots in Cleveland by incorporating subtle nods to his hometown, which led to an outfit the designer described as “a celebration of Jake’s journey from his origins to global stardom.”

Paul stepped into the ring to face Diaz, a UFC legend, in custom boxing shoes inspired by the Travi Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Black Phantom.” The boots were executed in a mismatch color scheme, with one shoe consumed by black and the other white. Ciambrone created the boots with lightweight garment suede on the mudguards, heels and sides, used for comfort and to add a touch of luxury. As for the toe box, Swoosh branding and quarter section, Ciambrone used premium Nubuck for textural contrast. The boots were also created with breathable mesh lining and smooth calf leather tongues.

Shoe Surgeon Jake Paul
The Shoe Surgeon’s custom boxing boots for Jake Paul.Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
Shoe Surgeon Jake Paul
The Shoe Surgeon (L) holding the Travis Scott-inspired boxing outfit with Jake Paul. Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Aside from the boots, Ciambrone created a 1-of-1 jacket in black and white with a base made from 9 oz. vintage washed canvas. The piece was covered in custom embroidered patches. Also, the shorts Paul wore in the ring — also executed in black and white — were designed with a repurposed cowboy and horse “Best on Earth” Jordan Brand x Travis Scott T-shirt.

Paul scored a unanimous decision win over Diaz, with the three judges scoring the fight 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91.

Ciambrone has long been the go-to footwear customizer for athletes across multiple sports, and in recent years has become the designer for the head-to-toe looks of today’s biggest stars in boxing. He has created footwear and apparel for the likes of Devin Haney, Caleb Plant and Gervonta Davis, among others.

Shoe Surgeon Jake Paul
The Shoe Surgeon working on Jake Paul’s boxing boots.Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
Shoe Surgeon Jake Paul
The Shoe Surgeon’s custom boxing outfit for Jake Paul.Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
Shoe Surgeon Jake Paul
The Shoe Surgeon’s custom boxing outfit for Jake Paul.Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Inside Jake Paul's $100K Custom Shoe Surgeon Outfit to Fight Nate Diaz
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad