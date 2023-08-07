Jake Paul Wears a $100,000 Custom Outfit by The Shoe Surgeon to Fight Nate Diaz

Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz in their highly-anticipated boxing match Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and he got the win in a $100,000 custom Travis Scott-inspired outfit by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone.

The black-and-white look, the acclaimed designer said in a statement, was inspired by the YouTube star turned boxer’s admiration for the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s “Cactus Jack” product drops. What’s more, Ciambrone tapped into Paul’s roots in Cleveland by incorporating subtle nods to his hometown, which led to an outfit the designer described as “a celebration of Jake’s journey from his origins to global stardom.”

Paul stepped into the ring to face Diaz, a UFC legend, in custom boxing shoes inspired by the Travi Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Black Phantom.” The boots were executed in a mismatch color scheme, with one shoe consumed by black and the other white. Ciambrone created the boots with lightweight garment suede on the mudguards, heels and sides, used for comfort and to add a touch of luxury. As for the toe box, Swoosh branding and quarter section, Ciambrone used premium Nubuck for textural contrast. The boots were also created with breathable mesh lining and smooth calf leather tongues.

The Shoe Surgeon’s custom boxing boots for Jake Paul. Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

The Shoe Surgeon (L) holding the Travis Scott-inspired boxing outfit with Jake Paul. Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Aside from the boots, Ciambrone created a 1-of-1 jacket in black and white with a base made from 9 oz. vintage washed canvas. The piece was covered in custom embroidered patches. Also, the shorts Paul wore in the ring — also executed in black and white — were designed with a repurposed cowboy and horse “Best on Earth” Jordan Brand x Travis Scott T-shirt.

Paul scored a unanimous decision win over Diaz, with the three judges scoring the fight 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91.

Ciambrone has long been the go-to footwear customizer for athletes across multiple sports, and in recent years has become the designer for the head-to-toe looks of today’s biggest stars in boxing. He has created footwear and apparel for the likes of Devin Haney, Caleb Plant and Gervonta Davis, among others.

The Shoe Surgeon working on Jake Paul’s boxing boots. Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

The Shoe Surgeon’s custom boxing outfit for Jake Paul. Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon